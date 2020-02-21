[inside-of-the-philip-morris-campaign-to-‘normalize’-a-tobacco-product]



FILE Photo: A screenshot exhibits Un Caffe Michalovce in Slovakia advertising and marketing alone as an ÒIQOS Friendly PlaceÓ in an Instagram publish January 26, 2018, a single way that Philip Morris Global Inc marketplaces the device. Un Caffe Michalovce by using REUTERS.

February 21, 2020

By Chris Kirkham

(Reuters) – At Germany’s Bambi Awards for the media marketplace in November, famous people posed for crimson-carpet photographs versus a backdrop of set up luxurious makes. Alongside the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Swiss watchmaker Chopard was a more recent identify: IQOS, a “reduced risk” heated-tobacco machine offered by cigarette maker Philip Morris Global Inc.

Throughout Europe, Asia and South America, the tobacco company has affixed the IQOS manufacturer to music festivals and artwork displays. The business also markets via IQOS lounges at mountainside resorts in the Pyrenees and in modern neighborhoods of Rome. Through Europe, it has partnered with “IQOS friendly” bars and eating places – shut to cigarettes but open to IQOS.

These types of promotions are element of a huge-ranging “normalization” approach by Philip Morris to scrub its impression as a purveyor of most cancers-producing cigarettes and present its new using tobacco possibilities as youthful, upscale way of living goods, in accordance to a ten-thirty day period analyze by tobacco researchers at Stanford University, who shared it solely with Reuters just before its release on Friday. The advertising tactic mimics that of tobacco businesses in the mid-20th century, when they began associating cigarettes with Hollywood and higher culture.

“Philip Morris, as a organization identify, is to some degree of a pariah,” said Robert Jackler, a professor who led the research and heads Stanford’s Analysis into the Influence of Tobacco Advertising and marketing. “IQOS is an try to sanitize their product line.”

The Stanford researchers claimed their research was spurred in section by a Could 2019 Reuters investigation that uncovered Philip Morris had made use of young on-line personalities, like a 21-calendar year-aged girl in Russia, to advertise IQOS. The company’s internal advertising requirements prohibit it from using youth-oriented celebrities or “models who are or appear to be under the age of 25.” The Reuters report prompted the enterprise to acknowledge it had violated its very own coverage and to suspend its use of social media influencers.

The Stanford research located that, while the business suspended its “most visible” social-media influencer applications, IQOS marketing continues to stray considerably from its corporate criteria on youth-oriented promoting.

“Its use of youth-oriented social media channels, stylish pop tunes festivals and movie star influencers are mis-aligned with their dedication to exclusive ‘adult smoker’ targeting,” the Stanford report concluded.

(For the comprehensive report, see: http://tobacco.stanford.edu/iqosanalysis )

Philip Morris declined to answer comprehensive queries from Reuters on its IQOS promoting strategy and the Stanford conclusions, expressing it did not have entry to the comprehensive report. “However, we question that there is something PMI could say or do that Dr. Jackler, and many others who criticize our scientific dedication and smoke-free vision, would ever uncover satisfactory.”

The IQOS unit is central to the firm’s attempts to overhaul its image through these kinds of initiatives as its “unsmoke” campaign, which promotes this sort of “smoke-free” alternatives as a way to speed up the shift away from cigarettes. The unit heats up but does not melt away packages of ground-up tobacco, which resemble compact cigarettes, to generate a nicotine-stuffed aerosol that is comparable to that generated by e-cigarettes, which heat flavored liquid nicotine.

At this year’s Davos Earth Economic Discussion board in Switzerland – a gathering of some of the world’s richest folks – Philip Morris established up an “Unsmoke your mind” lounge, exactly where panelists argued versus polices protecting against “truth in marketing” by tobacco firms searching to advertise cigarette smoking solutions.

IQOS is offered in about 50 countries, which includes the United States by means of a partnership with U.S. Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. The two providers pledged to regulators that they would industry the gadget only to grownup people who smoke, demonstrating sample advertisements of adults conservatively dressed in business enterprise apparel.

But in other marketplaces across the environment, the Stanford analyze claimed, Philip Morris takes advantage of “coaches” and “ambassadors” to sector IQOS. In Romania and Russia, employment organizations recruit appealing women of all ages as youthful as 19 to market place IQOS, according to occupation postings mentioned in the Stanford report and reviewed by Reuters.

Instagram postings for Be Like Me, a Romanian promoting company, display youthful girls posing with the IQOS system in current months, generally carrying gown-like uniforms in malls. The Instagram account for RBT Group, a staffing agency in Russia that marketplaces IQOS, similarly demonstrates pics of attractive young gals in front of IQOS indications or posing with other “coaches.”

Be Like Me and RBT Group could not be achieved for remark.

Other Instagram accounts with the “IQOS” name, which includes one particular called “iqostyle.arm,” primarily based in Armenia, proceed to exhibit youthful ladies posing with the IQOS in what show up to be professional pictures. A single image on that account from previous July – two months following Philip Morris said it experienced suspended all influencer advertising and marketing – confirmed Nika Shuvalova, a 22-12 months-aged Ukrainian model, posing in a swimsuit on a boat with an IQOS.

Shuvalova could not be arrived at for remark.

A message despatched to the “iqostyle.arm” Instagram account was returned by someone calling themselves Tiko, who said the IQOS postings were being a “hobby” and that he had not been paid out by Philip Morris.

Large Guess ON IQOS AND ‘NORMALIZATION’

The stakes for Philip Morris are large: The organization invested $6 billion in producing “smoke-free” goods these as IQOS in hopes of staving off a craze of declining world cigarette product sales. In 2018, firm CEO Andre Calantzopoulos told shareholders that it hoped to receive about 40% of its earnings – just about $20 billion – from “reduced risk” merchandise by 2025.

Inner Philip Morris documents underscore the importance of its more substantial approach: “Make ‘normalization’ a PMI priority and imbed this mindset into the business,” read through an inside organization document from 2014, reviewed by Reuters as section of a 2017 investigation. The document also cited “the threats posed by PMI/field de-normalization” – this sort of as lobbying bans and exclusions from international treaties and trade agreements – “and the will need to reverse this trend to drive long term progress.”

The Stanford researchers pointed to extensive-ranging company efforts to associate IQOS with style, art and preferred culture in a way that cigarette models such as Marlboro have been not able to do, supplied changing social attitudes and laws all over the world that prohibit these types of promoting and promotions.

IQOS has been current at situations these types of as Germany’s Bambi Awards – which honor stars in Tv and film, sports activities, art and music – as effectively as that country’s Playboy Playmate of the 12 months Awards.

Philip Morris worked with British sculptor Alex Chinneck on a dramatic set up at the 2019 Milan Style and design 7 days. The function depicted the facade of an aged, two-tale making getting unzipped like a pair of denims – intended to signify the IQOS “notion of opening the long run,” the sculptor explained in an interview with Fad journal. A agent of Chinneck verified the partnership.

The firm also worked with distinguished industrial designer Karim Rashid to develop an installation at the former year’s Milan Layout 7 days. In an job interview with site fashionrepublik.com, Rashid explained his installation, displaying two faces meeting just one yet another, as similar to the IQOS, which he known as “an personal unit that speaks to forward-considering and initial expression.” A consultant of Rashid reported he was unavailable for an job interview on Thursday.

Finding TOBACCO Back again INTO Dining establishments, BARS

The company has also sought to distinguish IQOS from cigarette smoking by partnerships with restaurants, bars and salons who designate them selves as “IQOS friendly” spaces, wherever cigarettes are banned but the IQOS gadget is authorized. The Stanford researchers uncovered proof of hundreds of “IQOS friendly” institutions in destinations this sort of as the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Romania and Japan.

Philip Morris did not reply to queries about its enterprise relationships with the establishments that advertise the device and display screen its branding.

The Stanford researchers and other gurus say these types of procedures undermine general public cigarette smoking legal guidelines and really encourage dual use of cigarettes and alternative equipment. Lots of end users will carry on smoking outdoor, but flip to e-cigarettes or IQOS where they are permitted indoors. This kind of switching can “deepen nicotine dependancy and make cessation a lot less probable,” the Stanford report said.

The brand also experienced a existence at a Tel Aviv College college student audio competition very last yr – the place the least age for entrance was 16, and where by a online video showed youthful IQOS workers at a pop-up booth.

At a start celebration for IQOS in Albania very last calendar year, a performer in an elaborate white sequined gown did an interpretive dance on phase with an IQOS, while a further performer connected to wires done acrobatic moves in the air even though actively playing a violin.

“They’re hoping extremely difficult to resurrect the glory era of smoking, where it was glamorous and sophisticated and fashionable,” Jackler reported. “It’s about associating it with all the very good items in everyday living.”

(Reporting by Chris Kirkham Editing by Brian Thevenot)