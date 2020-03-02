inside-of-the-rebirth-of-amanda-knox-and-the-star-wars-themed-wedding-ceremony

Instagram / Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox She is a married woman.

The marriage of 32 a long time. Christopher Robinson on Saturday, February 29, E! The information can confirm. Held at Elks Lodge in Burien, Washington, the festivities began in the afternoon, with about 100 guests attending the discrete Diy meeting.

"The boyfriend and his good friends spent the day receiving prepared," a supply tells E! Information. "They brought a barrel of beer, ice, popcorn, potato salad and french fries. They also experienced a Pompeii wood-fired pizza oven on the back to make particular pizzas. There ended up bows of golden, silver and white balloons and several persons they wore shiny gold fits to go with the theme of coloration. "

Even though some wore Renaissance and medieval costumes, according to the supply, many others chose Star Wars costumes On the other hand, the bride experienced a blend of equally. "He experienced his hair in two bows like Princess Leia and was wearing a yellow suit," the source provides. "It was a enjoyment afternoon and night and a excellent costume occasion." The attendees drank Bloody Marys whilst dancing all evening. "At the conclusion of the evening," the source shares, "Amanda and Christopher remaining with a group of good friends to proceed the occasion at household."