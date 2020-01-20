Inside Platform A – Adidas launch accelerator

One year after its inauguration, Adidas opened the doors of its Paris startup accelerator for a day to showcase its work in a lap around the sun. The group, which is still being worked on, conceived Platform A 2018 as a source of ideas, which should enable it to activate functions in order to meet the needs of customers and at the same time improve brand wishes.

“We know that we don’t have all the answers,” said Platform A director Emilie Petit, explaining Adidas’ decision to invest 1 million euros in the incubator. “We know that we have to work with the best talent to develop technologies that can be integrated into the Adidas ecosystem. With a focus on promoting women, digital e-commerce and sustainability, we want to digitally transform and accelerate our company.”

With the primary goal of accelerating growth, the incubator was commissioned to support Adidas’ five-year strategic business plan to implement a growth strategy with a clear focus on cities, open source and speed.

Indoor station F

In the 13th arrondissement of Paris, the former rail freight center called “la Halle Freyssinet” was converted into station F – the world’s largest launch facility.

The open space is a concrete cathedral for the god of entrepreneurs and is dominated by freight containers that are stored in bright bean bags. The only fossil of his earlier life is two old trains that have succumbed to overgrown plants and stand over Persian carpets in the quirky restaurant La Felicità.

It functions like a university campus on 51,000 square meters. only it is littered with works by Ai Wei Wei and Jeff Koons and houses greats such as the technical royal family – Facebook, Microsoft and Ubisoft as well as the beauty giants L’Oreal.

From January last year, Adidas’s Platform A can also be found here, which is located on the edge of the epic hall.

Given that brands have been offering accelerator programs for years, Adidas’ Platform A was fairly late for the starting party when it decided to board the train last January.

“When we opened Station F in 2017, we thought a lot about joining the station because we saw many brands in incubators. We found that Station F offers everything from social media to artificial intelligence, but none incubator specifically designed for sports, ”explains Brice Lefevre, General Manager at Adidas France.

What drew Adidas to Station F was the resources that a concentrated area of ​​big brands can offer. “You have every company you are looking for. If we have a question about artificial intelligence, we can just tap Microsoft’s door, or if we have a question about eSports, we can just go to Ubisoft,” says Lefevre. ” It is so easy. We are a family of people who are close to and support each other because we face the same challenges. ‘

Cities, open source and speed

In December 2018, 28 startups applied to join the program at the headquarters in Herzogenaurach in Germany, and 13 startups were selected based on the company’s strategic direction in order to have innovation potential and promise a high return on investment.

“As part of our five-year brand strategy, we focused on three main topics,” explains Petit. “Major cities, open source and speed.”

Given that 80% of global GDP is generated in cities and that global trends are increasingly shaped in metropolitan areas, Paris is one of the six key global cities that Adidas wants to focus on alongside LA, New York, London, Shanghai and Tokyo.

“The business opportunities in megacities are the highest. Here we can increase our brand wish and ultimately our top line, ”says Lefevre at the opening in Paris. “If we win in cities like Paris, it will be easier for us to win in France and to influence other cities in Europe. Cities harbor a rich concentration of creation, diversity and thinking, which is why it is so important to be really avant-garde. “

“Open source is a way of thinking, a way of looking at things,” says Lefevre of Adidas’ commitment to building customer loyalty by increasing the desire for how the group makes, designs and presents products. “It’s a possibility to admit that we don’t have all the answers, but startups are there to find a solution to our problems and to help us look at the world in a different way.”

With speed, we can accelerate and accelerate everything from production to our market launch strategy, “Lefevre explains the role of the incubator in increasing the efficiency of Adidas.

Platform A

How it works: Adidas hosts the startups on platform A and is committed to developing a pilot project with them in six or nine months, depending on the project. The companies sit with each other all year round and offer a hot desk.

The program focuses on innovations based on empowering women, sustainability, and retail and e-commerce opportunities.

All pilots are managed by the Adidas Group’s global team to ensure that they are not isolated on the French market, but globally relevant. “We didn’t want to keep it small and simple, we wanted to make sure there was a way to go to the next level,” said Lefevre.

Based on the pilot’s success, Adidas decides whether to continue the support or pull the plug. Against the thought that 90% of startups are doomed to fail, Lefevre says the program has had a 90% success rate so far.

“If we are happy, we will go ahead and integrate them whenever possible,” confirms Lefevre. One example is ‘Running Care’ – the first health app for runners that still has space on the desk on platform A. The startup has now been embedded in the Adidas app, which Lefevre offers as an “example of a perfect fit”. A pilot who was tested in France then went to other countries in the world. ‘

After the first wave of pilots, 10 startups are currently working on platform A. Platform A is also the headquarters of Global Sports Week Paris, an annual meeting of the global sports industry that takes place in Paris next month.

Since the incubator has its first birthday, it is certainly still under construction. In the past, fast scaling was the biggest problem that start-up accelerators faced. Platform A is no different.

“The reason why we launched the second generation after six months was because we learned from the first generation,” says Lefevre on the issues of providing a comprehensive program, regardless of the maturity level of the startup.

Adidas has learned from its mistakes and has now added a two-track system to its program. The campus track for companies that need to be incubated and the focus track for companies that need to be accelerated help scale their solution.

An example of the foundation of Focus Track is Stuffstr, a company that circulates clothing from Seattle. The app so far saves over $ 400 billion in waste and enables users to sell their clothes back and get e-vouchers for them.

When the app arrived on Platform A, it was already picked up by John Lewis and presented in Fashion for Good in Amsterdam – where the Adidas team discovered it for the first time.

Arrived at an advanced level, it was ready to test on arrival without having to be incubated. In the Adidas Creator Club app, fans can now resell their old Adidas products.

The campus track startups are the ones with great, disruptive ideas that are just beginning. The team decided that this early track should focus specifically on Paris.

One example is Yoyo, a company that wants to deal with France’s recycling problems. On average, only 20% of plastic products are recycled in France every year. By promoting plastic recycling, Yoyo hopes to increase this percentage to 100% by 2025.

The way it works is that Yoyo provides orange sacks for those who want to collect garbage. When working with a point system, each plastic bag collected receives 25 points, while the sorter receives 125 points. Participants can then use the points to purchase rewards on Yoyo’s platform. There you will receive, among other things, tickets for the cinema, concert tickets and tickets for museums.

The Fabricant is another campus track that takes up space on the desk in Platform A. It is the first sustainable fashion house that only wastes data because the clothes it sells are always digital – never physical. Why? The boom in Instagram personalities means that the way people present themselves online is more important to them than how they are perceived in the flesh.

Lefevre sees a KPI for success in the amount of pilots they can test. This is not as easy as it sounds due to the complexity of the projects. Another KPI is scaling to other cities.

He admits that there are always challenges and sometimes there are problems connecting Adidas with the startups. “We are a € 22 billion company. We are far more complex than startups because we make longer decisions,” said Lefevre of the struggle for mutual coordination. “We are not all based in Paris, so we also have to speak to people in Amsterdam and Germany.”

“This program helps to simplify and tighten the relationship between the startups and the rest of the Adidas organization. We manage them and make the information flow system easier, but it’s not always easy,” he said.

Looking to the future, Petit sees the vision of “ultimately transforming Adidas by building on its digital and innovation culture”.

“We want to increase the speed of our innovation. We want to push as far as possible what a company like Adidas can benefit from Platform A’s entrepreneurs,” she concluded.