inside-secretary-defends-trump’s-environmental-insurance-policies

Inside Secretary David Bernhardt stated Trump administration’s policies are ‘moving us forward, not backward’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers grilled the secretary of the inside on Wednesday about the Trump administration’s ongoing steps to minimize environmental insurance policies.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt fended off assaults from all sides.

Democrats like Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) accused the administration of rolling again 50 years’ value of bedrock environmental legal guidelines.

“Decimated Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante — ignoring the voices of indigenous communities,” explained Udall.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) attacked proposed adjustments to the Migratory Hen Treaty Act.

“Would make it extremely hard for us to have gathered the $100 million in damages from the Deep Water Horizon spill,” stated Hollen.

Even Republican Sen. Marco Rubio — who is commonly a supporter of offshore drilling — argued in opposition to oil drilling off the coast of his state, Florida.

“We have a incredibly important army testing and training advanced, the Joint Gulf Variety Complex, out in the Gulf,” Rubio mentioned.

Bernhardt defended the administration’s insurance policies, indicating “the president’s eyesight is going us ahead, not backward.”

President Trump in the beginning named for a 97% minimize to the Land and Drinking water Conservation Fund but appears to have improved his intellect. In a tweet, he stated he would like to absolutely and permanently fund it.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) praised Trump’s final decision and his help for the Restore Our Parks Act.

“It will surely be the most critical conservation legislation of the final 50 percent-century,” Alexander explained.

The prepare would pay for long-delayed servicing and fix of trails, roads and structures at countrywide parks.

Hottest FROM NEXSTAR DC BUREAU: