[inside-the-a-great-deal-beloved-west-norwood-pub-that-you-can-now-obtain]

A pub in West Norwood which is at present closed has been put up for sale.

The Park, on Elder Highway, has been put on the market place by entrepreneurs Star Pubs & Bars for £895,000.

While it has been shut for about a 12 months, the pub functions a restaurant space, games space and a seated backyard garden.

It also boasts a perform home, kitchen, basement cellar and rest room.

Any one who buys The Park will own the entire making, which means they would also have both the to start with and second floor.

On the first flooring, there is a kitchen/dining room, double bed room, office environment and relatives lavatory,.





The next floor attributes a double bed room, one bedroom and residing area.

The pub is present becoming advertised on Rightmove and provides are getting encouraged.

The advert states: “The Park is a two storey terraced residence of brick building beneath different pitched tiled roofs with extensions to the rear.

“The ground flooring investing space is adorned in a regular style all over benefiting from plentiful purely natural lighting and comprises a large open prepare restaurant space for circa 32 handles with further seating all over the U-formed central bar servery and added benefits from a different video games place found powering the bar.





“Ancillary trade places include things like buyer WC’s, kitchen and basement cellar for cooled beer shops.

“The 1st ground comprises a perform place for circa 64 handles, kitchen/eating home, double bedroom, place of work, relatives lavatory and a independent toilet.

“The second floor contains a double bedroom, single bed room and a dwelling place. Externally the home gains from a very good size trade yard to the rear for circa 30 addresses.”

The pub, which reveals dwell sports activities, is accredited to open between 11am and 12.30am Monday to Thursday, concerning 11am and 1am Friday to Saturday, and among 12pm and 12am on Sundays.





On the Star Pubs & Bars internet site it says: “The Park is an eye-catching pub in leafy West Norwood which is positioned specifically overlooking Norwood Park.

“It can be located in a household area inside going for walks distance of West Norwood station and the large road. The major investing place is in superior condition and contains of a major bar region with a independent more compact home to the rear.

“There is also a compact courtyard back garden to the rear of the pub.”

Star Pubs & Bars advised MyLondon they selected to set The Park up for sale following examining their estate.

A spokesperson explained: “Like all pub organizations we routinely overview our estate to ensure we have the correct pubs in the correct areas.

“We have earmarked The Park, West Norwood for sale as section of this procedure.”



Right before it can be closure, the pub experienced a total handful of happy customers, score an regular three.nine out of five stars on Google testimonials.

Anyone intrigued in acquiring The Park is questioned to make contact with James A Baker on 0207 557 7844. Alternatively, check out the Rightmove advert here.

