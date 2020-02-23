[inside-the-extravagant-marylebone-flat-for-rent-which-arrives-with-a-chauffeur-pushed-bentley]

Even if we you should not all acknowledge it, dwelling the life of luxurious is a desire of each and every Londoner.

Possessing or renting a fashionable Central London studio flat with outstanding views would be an absolute luxurious.

And what would be even far more amazing would be a chauffeur-pushed Bentley to ferry you all-around the town.

Wait around, what?

That’s right, if you’ve received some money to melt away in London (ha) it’s all yours.

For an eye-watering £1,153 per 7 days, people at ‘the Mansion’ in Marylebone will also be absolutely free to use a fitness studio, a personal treatment home, a steam room, a 25-metre pool and a western purple cedar sauna.

It truly is positioned just a stone’s toss away from Bond Road and Oxford Circus stations, and it truly is suitable in close proximity to Hyde Park and Selfridges (clearly).

Rightmove’s assets skilled Miles Shipside mentioned: “Speaking up perks to assist sweeten a offer is practically nothing new, but becoming chauffeur-pushed all over the funds in a Bentley is some sweetener!

“Living in this component of London is fairly glamorous as it is, but I’m certain the prospect of this sort of a deluxe bonus will change pretty a couple of heads.”

The distinctive condominium is claimed to be “flooded with all-natural mild” and presents flooring-to-ceiling home windows that forget the personal landscape garden.

There is underfloor heating, CCTV surveillance in all general public parts and a 24/7 concierge.

For much more information, check out it out on the Rightmove internet site right here.