Inside the Lyft Coronavirus Response Team

Lyft’s co-founder John Zimmer called Angie Westbrock, vice president of global operations for the company, before the head office was closed nationwide.

In February, Zimmer ordered Westbrock to set up a warroom to navigate Lyft’s response to the coronavirus pandemic that had already shaken U.S. companies, relying on Lyft’s dependence on bringing drivers and passengers closer. The core business is dangerous. Currently, a team of less than 10 people has begun to increase to 30 people, and a Google Hangouts meeting is held every morning. New Lyft employees in each department meet daily in the task force. The rideshare company process of building a dedicated coronavirus response team gives a glimpse of how companies across the United States have responded to the growing threat.

Quick pivot

Westbrock’s normal job is to lead the 850 people that make up Lyft’s field team in cities across the country. She now reports directly to Lyft’s co-founder-a change in her reporting structure-providing daily updates on the crisis.

Her task force identifies “quarterback:” problems and assigns the best people and teams to make decisions about how to solve them. Then, as the plan is developed, the task force determines which parts of the company are in the best position to execute in the solution.

Lyft Coronavirus Task Force on Zoom in April. Credit: Provided by Lyft

One of the first decisions the group made was how to deliver the hand sanitizer to Lyft’s drivers, from determining the budget needed to perform the task, to setting up a sterile antiseptic delivery. Recently, a task force product marketer has compiled the latest Centers for Disease Control guidance, CARES Act financial relief eligibility, and driver updates on new delivery jobs. Internally, the Task Force has reviewed all telecommuting and travel policies and standards of communication with drivers.

About 75% of the day is spent on specific responses to outbreaks. The remaining 25% is spent on “how to operate in a new world order,” said Heather Freeland, vice president of marketing and early member of the Task Force. Key people in the group come from operations, legal, marketing, internal and external communications, and safety and security.

Who manages the task force

As the team grew, its members noticed trends: Two-thirds of the Task Force employees were women. “It makes sense to me. Be very empathetic, understand the complexity of the situation, and be graceful to each other when thinking about the skills that women bring. Westbrock says incredible multitasking. Women are well suited for this because they have the characteristics that come from empathy.

But it’s not a totally organic trend. Most members of the group were asked to join the management team and had to leave their old jobs for the time being. Does Lyft’s gender breakdown of the Coronavirus Task Force continue to tend to put women in the role of “operators” rather than top-level jobs? “I would have raised my hand no matter what,” says Freeland. “I’ve been at the forefront of the crisis throughout my career. I’m from Facebook who was at the forefront of the Cambridge Analytica problem. I feel like I have a mental playbook and stamina to withstand the pressure. I will. ”

Long term lesson

A task force built to manage workflow and decisions during a crisis cannot solve the crisis itself. Lyft, like all businesses, faces significant pressure as consumer spending plummets and business trips cease. Some decisions, such as co-founders Zimmer and Logan Green, agree that they won’t be paid until June, and some decisions are above salary levels. However, the group may be well equipped with Lyft to survive the crisis.

“The working model we have built is for agility and responsiveness throughout the crisis, which allows us to have a close team, responsiveness, not too many stakeholders and an approval process. Makes it clear: “We are excited to apply them elsewhere.”

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

— A trillion dollar question: how far will GDP fall?

— After the stock, the housing market may plunge

—Google, Andrew Yang, and Ariana Grande Support New Initiatives to Send $ 1,000 to 100,000 US Family Needs More

-How live event companies have put a foothold in building temporary hospitals and testing sites

— How Five Veteran Investors Approach the Coronavirus Stock Market

-How Hong Kong crushed the second wave of coronavirus

-Comfortable economy gains momentum during a coronavirus outbreak

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] lyft coronavirus