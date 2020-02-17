[inside-the-relaxing-valentine’s-holiday-of-kim-kardashian-and-kanye-west]

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west celebrated Valentine's day with a intimate getaway.

A source informed E! Information that the pair marked the exclusive event with a vacation to Cabo.

"Kanye was in town for a handful of times doing work on tunes, and Kim flew to meet up with him late Friday evening," the source informed E! News. "They took her to a non-public villa the place she fulfilled Kanye. They experienced a quite peaceful two-night remain in their non-public villa."

In accordance to the insider, the 39-yr-outdated guy retaining up with the Kardashians Star and the 42-yr-old rapper appreciated the massages of a therapeutic massage therapist and a dwelling chef ready his meals.

"It was enjoyable and tranquil," the source ongoing. "They never ever still left and just savored the time a single by one particular."

Kim also posted some pics of the journey, together with a snapshot of the few overlooking the ocean and an infinity pool.

"A minimal piece of heaven for Valentine's Working day," he wrote on Instagram alongside with the hashtag #SurpriseTrip.

The resource reported Kris Jenner Y Corey guess they had been also in the town but "they stayed in a property in a distinctive part of Cabo,quot.