Inside the spectacular collapse of George Calombaris’ empire of hospitality

Thirteen years. This is the time it took for a brave young chef from the outskirts of Melbourne to build one of Australia’s most successful hotel empires, alongside a lucrative media career.

It took George Calombaris just over six months to lose everything, with confirmation yesterday that the Made Establishment entered voluntary administration.

Filming is underway on the new season of the long-running reality series MasterChef, without him at the helm after Network 10 gave up on contract renegotiations late last year.

And over the weekend, it turned out that Calombaris was forced to put his Toorak mansion up for sale, alluding to both personal and professional financial pressures.

Now news.com.au has received exclusive information from well-placed sources on how the business – which was a huge success until very recently – collapsed so quickly and so dramatically.

In 2017, the wealthy and entrepreneur Radek Sali bought from the Calombaris Empire and brought with him a wealth of business experience.

A routine audit and the implementation of more sophisticated accounting processes were the first to discover that something was wrong with the pay system.

Although, as one source revealed, “system” is a fairly generous term.

“Imagine a person with a calculator and an account book in a back office trying to sort for several hundred people and you wouldn’t be too far from what the setup looked like,” said the insider.

In April 2017, Made Establishment calculated that its current workforce had been underpaid by $ 2.6 million and made the problem public. He immediately reimbursed 162 people and committed to working with Fair Work Australia to ensure that the matter was properly finalized.

“The company tried to do the right thing, wanted to do the right thing,” said an insider. “George included.”

There was “no reluctance to get (Made) stuffed … things had to go well,” said the source.

After the self-disclosure almost three years ago, there was a slight and brief ripple in terms of the number of clients, but things got better.

George Calombaris’ empire of hospitality collapsed and was placed under voluntary administration yesterday. Photo / News Ltd

As it looked like things were resuming as usual, Made Establishment was working in the background with the accounting firm KPMG and Fair Work Australia to thoroughly examine the books.

It turned out that things were good, much worse than we thought.

The company was informed that the total amount of the insufficient payments was $ 7.8 million, affecting 515 employees over a period of six years.

In July of last year, Fair Work Australia issued a binding undertaking which required repayment of this amount – which the company already had in previous months – and a contrition penalty of $ 200,000 for Calombaris.

This minor ripple felt at the beginning of 2017 became a tidal wave which destroyed everything in its path.

“Almost from the time that (the engagement with Fair Work Australia) was announced, people just stopped coming to restaurants,” a well-placed source told news.com.au.

“And they never came back. That was it – the business never recovered.”

Everything associated with Calombaris has become toxic, the source said, removing guests who, a few months earlier, would have queued to enter. Noisy union demonstrations outside important places – and a few angry demonstrations inside – frightened the others.

Hospo Voice is organizing a demonstration in a Melbourne location owned by George Calombaris. Photo / Facebook

For several months, the management of Made Establishment orchestrated a comprehensive effort to turn the tide. There was no return.

Yesterday, the company entered voluntary administration and the majority of the sites stopped working. There is hope that some may survive, but the future is very uncertain.

The mood among the 400 workers who are now out of work has been described as “a mixture of anger, confusion and disbelief” – but not at Calombaris.

Instead, most feel they have been punished and paid the ultimate price.

There is also a feeling that Calombaris – who is said to be riddled with guilt over what happened – has been sentenced to too harsh a penalty despite his efforts to do the right thing.

George Calombaris was forced to register his Toorak mansion. Photo / News Ltd

“His business is gone, his television career is gone, his reputation is gone, he has been forced to sell his house,” said the source.

“A number of other companies have been hit by underpayments (revelations), but none have paid a higher price than George. What is the motivation for doing the right thing?”

Calombaris started his professional career in the hotel industry at the age of 26 and things have grown at an astronomical rate.

More and more locations were opened and Calombaris spent several months of the year filming MasterChef and juggling approval agreements, cookbooks and appearances.

Amanda Evans is a human resources expert and said that failing to prioritize strong business practices can leave any business – small, medium or large – in hot water.

“Small and medium business owners are experts in their chosen trade, service or product, whatever they do, but perhaps not in the more complex side of the operation,” said Evans, director of firm Evans Faull.

“Navigating the job landscape is complex and if you don’t understand it in the first place and if you follow the changes, you can lose control.”

Calombaris is not alone. Other prominent restaurateurs, from Neil Perry to Heston Blumenthal, have encountered serious problems and a number of other companies are under investigation.

“George gets down there, he always has, and rightly so – he’s very talented,” said a source. “He raised his hand and took responsibility. The cost of this is the collapse of the business because people wanted his head.”

George Calombaris pictured while studying at TAFE in Melbourne. Photo / provided

Relatives of famous chef say perception that his apparent greed has led to underpayments is most detrimental to him

“He is very sad. His first love was restaurants and cooking. Now he has nothing.”

Made Establishment declined to comment on this story.

In a statement posted last night on social media, Calombaris said: “Although we have all continued to work tirelessly and overcome the many challenges we have recently encountered, it is with deep sadness and regret that Made Establishment has now been placed under voluntary administration.

“On a personal note, the past few months have been the most difficult I have ever encountered. At this moment, although personally devastated, I remain grateful to my family, my friends, the Made team, our loyal and regular customers . “

