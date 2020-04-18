Inside the Toronto ICU: What It Takes to Monitor a COVID-19 Serial Injury

TORONTO –

The number of COVID-19 stories tells us one thing, but the experience of doctors and nurses for critically ill patients tells a much deeper story.

News Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infection causes more severe infections in some people whose symptoms are different than other respiratory infections. Many are unaware of the COVID-19 as a watchdog for many traumatic events and have little hope for recovery.

There is no approved drug and treatment for at least one year.

CTV Medical News reporter Avis Favaro and abusive producer Elizabeth St. Philip was given a glimpse at the aftermath of the outbreak of a patient’s care at Humber River Hospital and some of the painkillers helped save them.

To this day, the hospital’s acute care unit has taken care of 13 respiratory protection patients, the second-most in the city. They have the worst symptoms of 45 people being treated on the Humber River.

Dr. “This is unlike any disease we’ve ever seen,” said Jamie Spiegelman, adding that COVID-19 does not behave as a lung disease, making it difficult to administer treatment. day and day we must change what we do. “

There are also signs that the condition may cause heart disease, kidney disease, blood clots and liver disease.

Above all, he feared the infection by treating the patient and then taking it home. Putting oxygen into the airways, a process called intubation, is very risky.

“It’s the first time I’ve been afraid of spreading the virus through my patient.”

A letter from the Intensive Care Society said it believed about five percent of all COVID-19 patients needed a ventilator in a hospital.

‘IT IS FREE’

One young man in the ICU was so ill his breathing machine was turned to a high position.

Keren (CRRT) Mandelzweig said “He did a good job and then his oxygen level was down,” Now the team has turned the young man on his stomach to improve the oxygen supply to him. lungs and into his blood. It is a procedure called active and has been recommended to work with COVID-19 patients.

But it is not an easy task.

Turning the COVID-19 patient cover on the ventilator should be available to the client. It must be done slowly and carefully to prevent the airways from connecting, which may be harmful to the patient, but may also be contagious.

Turn two patients, as well as dealing with all gear and precautions before and after, using full time.

Mandelzweig described the attack as a “series of attacks” and said it was important to wait.

“People are not getting better soon, and they have been using a ventilator for a long time,” he said. “We have no treatment. All we can do is support the body with the machines we have and hopefully the body itself is recovering from the disease.”

In the meantime, personal protective equipment for employees is both valuable and short-term.

Mandelzweig, who co-authored this patient, said, “The robe, the mask, we always buy and throw away,” “Now it’s signed off like an opioid or fentanyl. “

Hospitals are also reporting anesthesia, with the COVID-19 patients needing more sedation to stay awake and prevent them from coughing – enough to keep them safe. fear of spreading the disease to health care workers – during the procedure.

Dr. Jason Cyr, an anesthesiologist says the health care team is no longer the current focus of the battle against the invisible enemy.

“Some of us have moved out of our homes, so as long as it is resolved, the human spirit is in danger. But this is dangerous. It was terrible. ”

Nurse Sugandha Pandya, who oversees 32 COVID-19 patients, has a message: “Stay home and stay safe and keep us safe.”

Outside of the ICU, patients with mild-to-severe NO-19 are also being monitored carefully when stable breathing changes. That can happen in seconds, says nurse Ayotunde Ajiboye.

It is a dangerous disease. I don’t want anyone else to have it. It is an unrecognized one. “

Floor staff holds daily meetings, updates on upcoming cases, and on supplies, which may or may not be present. That frustration, of not having enough of masks, dresses and gloves, was heavy on the staff.

As a matter of fact this fight is still far and far more likely to result in injuries to anyone close to the hospital.

Dr. Michael Gardam, chief of staff said: “You know for a fact that only a very small percentage of the population has had this since.

“The financial implications of that would be astonishing.”

HOPING FOR MORE

Bruno Iozzo was 73 years old before he developed a cough in late March. By the time he reached the Humber River, he was breathing or breathing.

It was one of the first FIR-19 patients admitted there, and it was still on the ventilator, three weeks later.

Dr. Sanjay Manocha says an X-ray of Iozzo’s lungs indicates that the disease has taken over. What is black on the image is white and cloudy, meaning that his lungs are fluid and cannot send enough oxygen into his blood.

It is “the earliest picture we see of anemia,” Manocha said. In the Iozzo case, that led to kidney failure and dialysis.

“We’re learning as we go, because it’s not the same and our approach is different for these patients compared to other patients with pneumonia.”

The ICU staff at Humber have yet to find any of their patients to return home.

Iozzo, who loves to play accordion and socialize with his friends, used to own a farm and a farm in Newmarket. Although retiring, he still enjoys working in the family business of developing his own sons, said his daughter Gisella.

He said he now regretted not spending time with his father on a vacation to Cuba in January.

“If anything, I can only hope that my father will be one of the miracles that went through this, and this story tells the world of hope,” he said.

But he was afraid.

Gisella wrote in an email to CTV News “I didn’t know what would happen to my father, and the nurses and doctors.” “I just go as far as I know, which is that they do everything they can to save it, and say that my family and I are not alone in this stigma.”

.