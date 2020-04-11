Inside Wuhan when a pandemic was born

The Huanan seafood wholesale market in central Wuhan was the kind of place where people often get colds. Vendors started settling in at 3 a.m., plunging their hands into buckets of cold water as they cleaned and prepared products for customers who arrived each morning.

The sprawling market of more than 20 streets spanned both sides of a main road in an upscale district of the commercial district of Hankou. Grids of meat hung on hooks or overturned on plastic grids.

The workers were walking in rubber boots. Sewers lined the sidewalk alongside shops selling everything from live poultry to seafood and cooking ingredients. It was crowded but clean.

So, in mid-December, when Lan, who was selling dried seafood in one of the more than 1,000 stalls in Huanan, was not feeling well, he did not think about it.

He stayed at home to rest, but after losing 3 kg in a few days, he decided to go to his usual hospital for a check-up.

From there, he was sent to a hospital specializing in infectious diseases and was admitted on December 19. He remembers how the staff praised his positive attitude. “I was just a little sick. I was not afraid at all, “said Lan, who asked not to disclose his full name.

Lan could not know then that he was among the first cases of a new highly contagious coronavirus that would kill more than 2,500 people in his city and engulf the world, infecting more than 1.6 million people so far and killing more than 95,000.

The World Health Organization has described the Covid-19 outbreak as the worst global crisis since the Second World War. “I thought I had a cold. I had no idea, ”he said.

Staff members check passengers’ body temperatures after a train from Wuhan arrives at Hangzhou station in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23. Photography: STR / AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus infections began to appear in Wuhan in December – and apparently as early as November – but Chinese authorities did not inform the public that the virus could pass between humans before the end of January.

Today, as China celebrates what it claims to be the victory over the disease, the number of infections and deaths worldwide is increasing. Australian, American and British officials have accused Beijing of suppressing the information, allowing a localized epidemic to turn into a pandemic.

Beijing says its strict bans have saved the world time that health officials in some countries have chosen to waste. But interviews with early patients, medical workers and residents, as well as leaked internal documents, testimony from whistleblowers and research studies, show delays in the first weeks of the epidemic, government faux pas that would have far-reaching consequences.

‘Wash your hands!’

At the end of December, before Lan recovered after more than 20 days of hospitalization, Wuhan had heard of a mysterious illness. Netizens released screenshots of a WeChat conversation on December 30, in which Wuhan Red Cross hospital doctor Liu Wen alerted colleagues to confirmed cases of contagious coronavirus in another hospital . “Wash your hands! Face masks! Gloves!” wrote the doctor.

On the same day, an ophthalmologist from Wuhan Central Hospital named Li Wenliang told a group of former WeChat medical classmates that seven people in his hospital had contracted what he believed to be Sars, the epidemic. who killed more than 600 people in mainland China and Hong Kong. in 2002-03.

An “urgent notification” from the Wuhan health commission warning of “successive cases of unknown pneumonia” was also leaked and posted on December 30. The statement ordered the hospitals to “strengthen their responsible leadership” and to ensure that no one “discloses information to the public without authorization”.

Under increasing pressure the next day, the health commission said the researchers were investigating 27 cases of viral pneumonia, its first official opinion on the virus.

I think the doctors knew it was transmissible between humans or they would not have sat so far from us and kept the windows open

There was no “clear evidence of human-to-human transmission,” the statement said, describing the epidemic as being linked to the seafood market and assuring the public that all patients have been quarantined and their contacts placed under observation. “The disease is preventable and controllable,” he added.

A day later, on January 1, the Huanan seafood market was closed and the Wuhan Public Security Bureau announced that eight people had been “punished” for spreading rumors. Authorities have also instructed hospitals to screen for market-related pneumonia. It was not until January 20 that market vendors were asked to undergo temperature checks and blood tests.

But on the other side of the Yangtze River, about 10 km away, people who had never been to the market fell ill. During the second week of January, Coco Han (22) developed a cough that she could not shake.

After a week, she went to her local clinic on January 20 and did a CT scan. The results showed an infection of the lungs. A nurse in a hazardous materials suit escorted her to another hospital for further tests.

Chinese students and their supporters at a memorial in Westwood, California, for Dr. Li Wenliang, the coronavirus whistleblower in Wuhan who died after contracting the virus. Photography: Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images

“Everyone was scared”

Han’s mother joined him in a crowded waiting room where those waiting began to panic. Han had a mask but his mother hadn’t thought of wearing one, given government assurances. A young woman in front of them passed out and Han’s mother hugged her, telling her not to look.

“We all knew we could have the virus. Everyone was scared, ”said Han. “I think the doctors knew it was transmissible between humans or they wouldn’t have sat so far from us and kept the windows open.”

While Han was told that she likely had “this pneumonia”, she was unable to confirm the diagnosis because the hospital was not authorized to do so, a problem that many early patients faced. She was told to go home and quarantine herself, but the doctors prescribed her medications which she had to renew every three days in the hospital, while waiting for the others.

“I was extremely worried about passing it on to others, but I couldn’t let my parents go to such a dangerous place,” she said.

The images showed doctors crying and people collapsed in the streets. Dead bodies were left in hospitals where staff were too busy to collect them

Daron Hu (35), who had also never been to the Huanan Seafood Market, started to experience fever and dizziness on January 16. He thought he was just a hangover after a few drinks the night before. Three days later, still sick, he took a train to Jiangsu Province for a work trip. He returned to Wuhan and from there returned to his hometown a few hours to the south.

By the time Hu was admitted to his local hospital, a team of researchers sent by the central government had arrived in Wuhan. Zhong Nanshan, a renowned respiratory expert famous for countering the government’s account of Sars, said on the evening of January 20 that there have already been cases of human-to-human transmission.

Hu, who at his worst suffered from diarrhea and respiratory problems in addition to fever and cough, told his family that he was fine. But in the next 24 days in the hospital, at least three other patients died. He considered making a will. “I saw some people give up. It’s very lonely, “said Hu.

By the time authorities revealed the infectiousness of the virus, hospitals in Wuhan were already overwhelmed and the number increased after the announcement. A video taken on January 22 and 23 shows crowds of patients at Wuhan No. 6 Hospital in Wuchang, another district of Wuhan.

“It was so busy. We couldn’t go home, ”said a nurse who slept in the hospital dorm and rotated every six hours in a team of six to follow.

Another doctor made a sign to the sidewalk outside the hospital. “Everything was full,” he said, taking off a padded garment and repeatedly sanitizing his hands. “People died every day.”

Desperate weeks

On January 23, the city of 11 million people went into receivership. Neighboring regions have followed suit, placing a total of more than 50 million people under quarantine at home.

Faced with severe shortages of supplies, staff and space, the following weeks were desperate. Hospitals have turned back patients, sending them home where they have often infected their families. The images showed doctors crying and people collapsed in the streets.

Bodies were left in hospitals where the staff were too busy to collect them. Internet forums filled with pages of requests for help from residents trying to save loved ones. By February 19, the death toll from the virus had increased to 2,000.

“The virus was very fast. At first things were out of control. We did not know what was going to happen, “said a doctor treating coronavirus patients at Wuhan Central Hospital, who asked not to be named because he had not been allowed to speak to media.

This is the moment when the authorities quickly spend their time celebrating the lifting of the nearly three-month lockout in Wuhan, an event marked by light shows and banners hailing the success of the “people’s war”.

“Beijing has worked very hard to combat the domestic and international spillovers,” said Ho-Fung Hung, professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University.

“But that is not enough to prevent people from discussing China’s responsibility for covering up the epidemic at the start,” he said.

Wuhan slowly comes back to life. The districts erected flags and signs declaring them “virus free”. Cars start to fill the streets again as people return to work. Yet visible reminders of the epidemic remain. Rows of tall metal fences surround the still closed Huanan seafood market, its old entrances held by security while police cars patrol nearby.

And everyone does not want to forget. On a wall near her home, Han recently spray-painted the Chinese characters bu neng, bu mingbai (I can’t, I don’t understand), a reference to a statement that Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor, was forced to sign before finally succumbing to the virus he tried to warn others about. Under the words, some residents burned piles of paper money, a way of honoring the dead, drawing small white circles around the ashes.

“They said to stay. I stayed. They said everything was fine. I thought. I believed everything, ”says Han. “I want to know why it happened. Who said don’t say anything to people? “

“I will remember it for the rest of my life – now I understand that we are not important.” – Guardian