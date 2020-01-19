Insider mission to save endangered dinosaur trees from NSW bush fires

As the helicopter hovers deep in Wollemi National Park in the Blue Mountains over a remote, rugged and unknown gorge, the team of fire service specialists and scientists is preparing for a military mission.

They alternately hang on a winch and climb onto the narrow skid of the helicopter. Whipped by the wind and brush fire, they sit back and begin the long 70-meter descent into the ancient forest while fires burn around them.

Helicopter pilots had a tricky job and brought people to the scene when bushfire obscured the view. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service)

The goal; A grove with the world’s last 200 Wollemi pines, a prehistoric species that dates back to the Jurassic period – a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth. The top secret mission; Build an irrigation system and protect the endangered trees from bushfire at all costs.

The mission was not without challenges. A member of the irrigation team who wanted to remain anonymous told 9News.com.au that flying in was a risk because the pilot’s view was obscured by smoke – and then there was the decent person to deal with.

“When you first get out, you find that this is a long wind – 72 meters to the creek. You can clearly see the Wollemi pines rising from the forest and the burning crests above,” said the team member ,

“The hole in the canopy you are aiming for is less than two meters wide, so the pilot and crew are working hard to keep you under the downwind.

Access to the gorge is difficult and dangerous. And can only be done by helicopter, hiking or by defense. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service) A team member descends into the gorge. It is a delicate operation that is done slowly to prevent the trees from being damaged. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service)

“It took a few minutes for the temperature to drop when you flew through the canopy into the creek. Once the helicopter is gone, it’s incredibly quiet and easy to forget the big fires that are burning over you. Every time when the wind comes. ” Changes and the gutter fills with smoke, there is a little concern, but a quick call to the plane above will bring relief. ‘

Within the mission to save the pines

Firefighters from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and NSW RFS worked together to set up an irrigation system while large air tankers fell fire-retardant before the flame and bombarded the area with water to slow down the fire.

The irrigation system in action. It worked by inhabiting the surrounding scrubland before the fire. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service)

When the fire got too close, the team was pulled out and faced a wait to find out if the trees had survived. There was no way to monitor the population after they left the site.

Their efforts paid off, and last week the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service went to Facebook to announce that the mission was a success.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: “They survived the dinosaurs and they survive the bushfires this season. A fantastic message confirmed that the prehistoric Wollemi pines are safe.” , (Supplied: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service) While fire-retarding planes are dropped from above to slow down the flame. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service)

The same member of the irrigation team who described the above scenes said it was their honor to have been involved in the project.

“When we darkened the last hotspot with the help of the helicopter, we were finally happy to say that the pines were safe. We could then clearly see the results of all efforts. The fire intensity had been significantly reduced by the irrigation system and the pines hardly received more than a light burn.

“It was a great feeling to know that we saved these old trees from the terrible fires that devastated the area.”

Apart from some burning, the trees suffered little damage. (Delivered: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service) The location of the gorge remains a secret to protect the endangered trees. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service)

Believed to be extinct, the pines scraped their way back

David Crust, Director of Park Operations for Blue Mountains National Parks and Wildlife Service, has been managing the species for over 20 years. He told 9News.com.au that this is really the first time that a mission of this size has been carried out to save the species.

“There used to be fires in the general area of ​​the jaws, but we have never had a situation where the jaws were likely to be affected,” he said.

A team member examines one of the jaws for damage. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service)

“The irrigation system was actually burned during the fires, so we have to replace it. We really hope that there won’t be a fire again soon. In order for the pines to fully recover, we would have to keep the fire away from the construction site for a considerable amount of time.” , ‘

The tiny remnant of trees was discovered by chance in 1994 after David Noble, a NPWS ranger, stumbled over them and took a fallen branch for identification.

Millions of years ago huge forests of Wollemi pine spilled over Australia, New Zealand and Antarctica, but before Mr. Noble’s discovery the pine was considered extinct.

If a fire threatened the species again, Mr. Crust said they would do anything to save them. However, one of the most pressing challenges is keeping the location of the trees secret.

A team member washes his colleagues’ boots to prevent pathogens from entering the environment. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service)

“Aside from fires, one of the biggest threats to Wollemi pines is human intrusion where they can trample seedlings, but more importantly, there is a high risk that people will infect diseases like soil pathogens, what could have devastating effects on the population, “said Crust.

“We have been very, very careful to keep the location of the website confidential. It is indeed a punishable offense to visit the website. There are significant penalties for anyone who illegally accesses it.

The prehistoric species was saved thanks to a month-long secret operation. (Included in delivery: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service) The Wollemi pines are the last of their kind and stand tall. (Included: NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service)

To conserve the species, the NPWS has propagated the species and sold them in botanical gardens and commercially.

“We encourage people to grow them, they have been made commercially available, and now Wollemi pines are growing in gardens around the world. If you buy one and put it in your garden, you will help save and conserve it.” the kind, “said Mr. Crust.

Last week it was announced that the Gospers Mountain Megafire, triggered by a lightning strike on October 26, was officially contained.

It is estimated that more than 512,000 hectares of scrubland have been destroyed.