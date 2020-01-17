Insiders discuss fallout of “Produce 101” rigging controversy on industry and interns

On January 17, Shin DongA released a report by music critic Kim Do Heon on the controversy over manipulation of “Produce 101” votes, the power of CJ ENM and its Mnet network in the industry, and more.

The report begins by citing sources from various industries related to this recent scandal and the influence of the network. A music industry source reportedly said, “As far as music shows are concerned, they have more influence than public broadcasters.”

“They have had many programs that are called” successes “and they are a leader in the broadcasting industry when it comes to hearing programs,” said a source in the broadcasting industry. “It would be impossible for anyone to disagree that Mnet has a competitive advantage.”

An entertainment industry source said, “There are hardly any idol agencies out there that aren’t trying to pull strings with Mnet. Mnet is the one who dominates the trends of the idol market and Mnet is also the one who sees the most advantages. “

The report describes how, when it was revealed that the “Produce 101” series votes had been manipulated, Mnet experienced a grace fall. Kim Do Heon writes: “Mnet has been so successful that you could call it” The Empire of Hearing Programs “but in one instant it became” The Empire that swindled the nation “.

The report says the revelation of the manipulation put industry people and idol trainees in shock. The biggest positive aspect of the “Produce” series was initially perceived as its platform for “fair competition”, without social status or wealth. The audience became fascinated with this program in which it was said that dreams come true through hard work and passion, and they participated by voting for their favorites on the show. When it turned out that the final program was not determined by the viewers but by those behind the curtain, people realized that it was in fact an incredibly unfair program and that the nation had been scammed.

An entertainment industry source reportedly said, “This incident dashed the hope that someone could get started as an idol only with their skills and talent. It is completely a case of corruption in the hiring process. “

Another source in the broadcasting industry said: “I think it was an impossible fantasy to think that there would be something like a” fair contract “in a tilted playing field created by a massive company. “

The report explains how the “Produce” series seemed to be a unique opportunity for interns dealing with an extremely competitive industry, but many of them now feel a sense of loss and defeat after the revelation of the rig. An entertainment industry source said, “Entertainment agencies feel regret and anger at the thought,” We shouldn’t have sent our intern to the program. More than anything, it is a situation in which no one knows how to comfort. children who have been crushed by this. “

The report includes a description of the findings of the prosecution’s investigation into the controversy, in which the producers admitted having determined the queues for the group “Produce 48” IZ * ONE and the group “Produce X 101” X1 even before the start of the finals. . In addition, there had been rigging in previous seasons, including rounds before the finals, as well as a member of Wanna One starting out by voting manipulation.

One of the problems is now the future of the groups which were created thanks to the “Produce” series. Kim Do Heon writes: “The idol group X1 has not been able to overcome the controversy over the” Produce “rigging, and with the stigma of being” rigged “, it has been decided to disband.”

Kim Do Heon writes that some people are concerned about how the label of “rigged group” could negatively affect the future of members. In addition to the viewers who paid money to vote, the artists and interns who appeared on the program were also severely affected by the controversy.

An industry source is described as saying that the members who were chosen for final training now want to recover their reputation which has been tarnished by controversy over the manipulation of votes. Those who have been eliminated are also described as wanting to know the truth after being denied their chance to make their debut. The source added, “If someone took advantage of the manipulation and someone was injured, shouldn’t there be a clear investigation into this?”

The report said fans and entertainment agency officials said the issue could not be compensated with financial or material compensation. Instead, they call for sincere apologies and an announcement of future improvement plans.

It also describes how industry insiders say that from the year the “Produce” series started, a “strange ranking order” emerged among the idols. A music critic said: “There was a ranking in the world of idols that separated those of the three big companies (SM, YG, JYP) and those of small and medium-sized companies. After 2016, the world began to be divided into these “From Produce” and those “Not from Produce”. “

They went on to say, “So many idol interns applied to the program that people said,” There is no such thing as an idol intern with talent, skills, and good looks who is not part of the “Produce” series. “. “Most of them came from small and medium enterprises. It was very attractive to these people, who had worked so hard just to make their debut, that they could start right away if they were chosen from the bottom 11. There were also many interns who wanted to participate in the show. because even if they did not make it into the top 11, they could become popular after gaining buzz across the show and using the popularity to plan their future singing careers. “

The report said some agencies had been reluctant to send interns to the series. An industry source said, “What we hope when we send idol trainees to a TV show is that they will become popular and debut. However, some trainees become too nervous, so they are unable to show much or they become a sacrificial lamb through the “ evil montage ” of the producers if they appear in the series without thinking about it and are eliminated in the middle after being unable to attract public attention, their image is already exhausted. In the event of an unforeseen controversy, gossip can then strike a severe blow to both the idol trainee and the company. “

Kim Do Heon says that if some agencies didn’t want to send their interns to the show, they ended up “biting the ball” because of Mnet’s powerful influence. An industry source said: “For entertainment agencies and interns, the” Produce “series appears to have been a drug hidden in candy.”

Despite the controversy over “Produce 101” and previous survival shows produced by Mnet that have had injustice scandals such as “Show me the money”, CJ ENM communications director said at the conference press of December 30 that the network will not stop making survival broadcasts. Instead, they stated that their planned hearing programs will be performed in a fair and transparent manner.

The report says the announcement has drawn criticism from industry. An industry source said, “I didn’t understand how they could produce a new hearing program while the police investigation was underway for the controversy over the manipulation of the” Produce “series, but I am convinced in part after seeing the official remarks of CJ ENM For Mnet, the road they must take to regain their reputation does not change their producers, they are only sincere apologies and thought, and extreme reform. I hope they will at least accept reality now. “

Source (1)

