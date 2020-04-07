Inspection: Riviera wastes $ 1.2 million on former workers’ health insurance, other expenses – News – The Palm Beach Post

The Secretary General of Palm Beach County noted that Riviera Beach had a poor record of employee departure, resulting in more than $ 1.2 million in questionable health insurance and other expenses.

RIVIERA BEACH – The city’s failure to track workers ’exits led to more than $ 1.2 million in questionable spending on health insurance, internships and other costs, an audit released by the Palm Beach Provincial Department on Tuesday.

The results followed reports from The Palm Beach Post that began in July 2018 that the city continued to pay health insurance for dozens of former employees, some years after they left, including the deceased.

An audit of employee departures from October 2012 to September 2018 found that the problem was greater than originally believed.

It found the city pays for health, dental or life insurance for more than 545 former employees. The overpayments were just over $ 2 million, of which just under $ 800,000 was recovered from the insurer. According to the audit, the total amount overpaid: $ 1,244,000.

“The spending was unnecessary and unreasonable and went to taxpayer dollars,” the audit concluded.

The audit report found that the city under the new administration cooperated in the audit and took corrective action.

The city has new procedures for keeping monthly tabs on insurance premiums, and the insurer must also conduct a cross-check to make sure it doesn’t bill employees who left the city for insurance, the report said.

The issue came up in September 2017 when Riviera Beach Mayor Jonathan Evans, who was then employed for six months, brought his concerns to the city council as they voted to renew employee coverage.

But Evans was later fired at that meeting by a surprising movement of opponents on the table. The matter was never raised in public until it was raised by a civic activist at a city council meeting on 25 June 2018 and demanded an explanation.

Among the documented scandals at The Palm Beach Post, four of the city’s five councilors lost in the next two elections.

Evans was re-hired by the re-formed government in 2019, and in response to last week’s inspection, he endorsed the findings and documented the city’s corrective actions.

The audit also found that the city had failed to reimburse tuition and training costs for employees who left the city within 24 months of being paid by the city. As a result of the discovery, the city agreed to seek compensation of $ 4,525.

The audit also found that the city had not taken sufficient steps to prevent at least five former employees from accessing the city’s computer systems.

Evans told Prime Minister John Carey in a letter that procedures have been put in place to keep it from repeating.

Loose control over computer security has hurt the city in the past. Riviera Beach suffered a ransomware attack in 2019 and paid $ 600,000 to return access to the disk registry.

