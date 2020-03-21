“Inspiration for All”: PM Welcomes Fever FM’s #RJCurfew Initiative for Sunday’s “Janta Curfew” – News From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the initiative of the Fever FM radio channel to make “Janta Curfew” a huge success and said that the station’s efforts would inspire and motivate everyone in the fight against coronaviruses.

“The initiative that Fever FM has shown over Janta Curfew is a great inspiration to others, #RJCurfew will help unite people against the Crown. #Janta Curfew, ”the Prime Minister tweeted.

Fever FM announced that her RJs will go live from home on Sunday in honor of the Prime Minister’s initiative to maintain social distance. A tweet posted by her initiative was flagged by the Prime Minister.

“Extraordinary circumstances need an extraordinary response. #JantaCurfew is what @pmoindia @narendramodi called for, #RJCurfew is what @FeverFMOfficial has adopted. All our RJs are going LIVE from home. #WFH #SocialDistancing in the times of #Corone,” he said is a tweet.

All states have been asked to monitor the success of Janta Curfew tomorrow, where people have been asked to stay indoors to prevent the transmission of disease in the community by interrupting the infection cycle and showing respect for medical professionals engaged in the fight against it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today sent out a series of tweeters urging people not to travel outside their cities on Sunday, when a voluntary hour was in force on Sunday.

“Never forget – precautions do not panic! It is not only important for you to stay at home, but also to stay in the city / city you are in. Unnecessary travel will not help you or others. In these times, every little effort on our part will leave a big influence, ”said one of his tweets.

The complaints came on the day the country recorded its largest single-day jump, with a total of 300 infected.

The Prime Minister also labeled IT professionals and workers with special praise for providing their services to fellow citizens and acknowledged their exceptional role in the fight against COVID-19.

. [ToTranslate tags] Covid19 [t] coronavirus [t] coronavirus in india [t] coronavirus in delhi [t] coronavirus latest update [t] coronavirus news [t] coronavirus live update [t] Janta Curfew [t] Fever FM