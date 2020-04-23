Instacart hires more than 250,000 workers in rising demand during coronavirus pandemic

Grocery delivery service Instacart wants to hire an additional 250,000 workers to meet the rising demand for coronavirus during a pandemic.

The company announced Thursday that it would add workers to the six most ordered locations: California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, and Toronto.

The news comes out as more and more consumers switch to delivering groceries to their homes so they are not exposed to the coronavirus and have to wait long grocery stores. Last week, Instacart said it processed five times more orders than it did last year.

In March, in response to rising demand, Instacart hired an additional 300,000 contract shoppers, bringing the total contract workforce to over 500,000. With the latest recruitment, Instacart’s workforce has skyrocketed to 750,000.

“Instacart has become an essential service for the millions of families who rely on us to help deliver groceries and household items under COVID-19,” Instacart CEO said. Apoorva Mehta said in a statement.

On Thursday, Instacart introduces features into the app and asks workers daily if they are feeling any symptoms that may be related to the coronavirus. If they make sure they are healthy, they can continue to work. If not, you will be instructed to contact your doctor and you will be logged out of the app for the day. Workers can also now request a free safety kit containing a mask and hand sanitizer from Instacart via the app.

The enhanced app keeps many employees expressing concerns about safety, and many customers are appealing to seduce them with great tips to fill their orders and later reduce the amount of those tips. I’m coming for

In addition to the wellness check, Instacart announced Thursday that it will expand its policy of providing salaries up to 14 days for employees and contract workers who have been diagnosed with the virus or who have been quarantined by authorities. This policy will be in effect for the duration of the pandemic rather than expiring on May 8.

Similarly, the company announced that it would expand the $ 25 to $ 200 bonuses that shoppers receive depending on the number of hours they work during the crisis.

