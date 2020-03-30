Instacart workers seek strikes as work gets busy and risk increases

NEW YORK [AP] —Some Instacart and Amazon warehouse workers quit their jobs on Monday, demanding stronger protection against coronavirus, but the two companies have surged hundreds of thousands of new workers Dealing with surge in delivery orders.

While a one-day strike had little effect on consumers, anxiety turned attention to increasing dissatisfaction among low-wage workers at the forefront of the pandemic, suggesting that those who could continue to work safely from home I met your needs. Whole Worker, a worker group for Whole Foods employees, is calling for a nationwide “disease” on Tuesday.

Many of the high-demand workers are part-time or contract workers and lack benefits such as paid sick leave and medical care. In addition to the demand for more protection against coronavirus, workers have complained of years of dissatisfaction with practices that lower wages and prevent part-time workers from getting more time.

Online grocery delivery services Instacart and Amazon say they are working to equip workers with hygiene products and are taking steps to increase salaries and prolong illness. InstaKart said on Sunday that workers had access to a hand sanitizer on demand and outlined the changes to the tip system, but the strikers were too late.

“They need to offer Hazard Pay now, and that should be guaranteed,” said Shanna Foster, a single mother who stopped working on an Instacart gig two weeks ago for fear of getting a virus. Was. “It was not worth taking the risk.”

However, hastily employment may weaken existing workers’ attempts to organize walk-offs. Many people are applying for new jobs as layoffs surge in restaurants, retail, hospitality, airports and other closed industries. Last week, about 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits. This is almost five times the previous record set in 1982.

Many Instacart workers have said they will stop taking orders on Monday, while other new workers have been reluctant to give up their sources of income upon mass layoffs.

“I’m grateful there is a way to make money,” said Sam Cooper, a 39-year-old who started working as an Instacart shopper in Tampa Bay, Florida, who lost his position as a server in a hotel restaurant.

San Francisco-based Instacart is approaching its goal of hiring 300,000 more employees than double its employees to fulfill orders that have jumped 150% from last year’s level in the past few weeks I said.

Last week, Instacart said 250,000 people had signed up to work as full-service shoppers-multiple times a day to grocery stores to get and deliver groceries people ordered in the app A “gig” worker who travels many times. The company has actually started shopping for about 50,000 of those workers.

The strike said it had no impact on Monday operations, and shoppers using the platform increased by 40% compared to the same day last week.

Instacart workers require a $ 5 hazard pay per order and a minimum of 10% of the app’s default tip. Instead, the company announced Sunday that it would change the tip default to the amount last paid by the client, stating that workers are seeing a surge in tips during the pandemic.

Instacart also offers 14 days of paid leave for workers diagnosed with coronavirus or ordered to be quarantined, and the policy was extended for another month last week. Stryker hopes to extend its policy to all workers who have a physician’s note confirming the underlying status of the virus.

Meanwhile, several Amazon workers left the Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York on Monday requesting that their colleagues be closed and cleaned during their paid vacation after a colleague was diagnosed with a virus-positive virus. About 100 workers were expected to attend the rally, but Amazon said the number was much lower.

Amazon said it is taking aggressive steps to protect its employees from the virus, including cleaning and improving hygiene and enforcing social distance. At a Staten Island facility with 4,500 employees, Amazon conducted daily temperature screenings.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods also offers a temporary $ 2 raise of $ 2 per hour and two weeks of paid vacation for those diagnosed or quarantined for coronavirus positive.

However, group-wide workers demanding a strike on Tuesday said that if workers tested positive and healthcare benefits for part-time and seasonal workers, Hazard Pay, the immediate closure of stores. Said that he wanted.

Amazon employs 100,000 workers, mixes full-time and part-time jobs, and includes delivery drivers and warehouse workers. Companies such as Wal-Mart, Dollar General, and Pizza Hut are hiring thousands more to keep up with the surge in delivery orders and the increasing demand for basic in-store supplies such as cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of recruiter challenger Gray & Christmas, said that despite the new risks of the pandemic, much competition could be expected for new jobs.

“There is a tsunami of unemployed people who have lost their wages in the past two weeks. Many of the fired are low-wage workers who have left jobs similar to those currently needed to be fulfilled,” said Challenger.

This story has been modified to show that Whole Foods’ “illness” is set on Tuesday instead of Wednesday.

