Instagram cuts off the IGTV button and quotes low use

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

After the return of the lust for downloads, Instagram removes the button, according to the speaker, with which users can access the independent IGTV app.

The app has only received around 7 million downloads from users since its launch in June 2018, which is only lean compared to 1.15 billion downloads from TikTok in the same period.

In the U.S. alone, TikTok has received 80 million downloads since June 2018, while IGTV has received only 1.1 million downloads, according to research.

TikTok has spent more on advertising, but the lack of enthusiasm has caused IGTV to change things and remove the button for the service that is commonly seen on the Instagram homepage.

A Facebook representative wrote about the situation, saying that they continue to work to make Instagram as user-friendly and accessible as possible. More and more people have accessed IGTV, for example via previews in feed, the IGTV channel in Explore or via creator profiles. Some have just opened the standalone app.

To keep everything as simple as possible, they removed the button.

In another change, Instagram users can also post IGTV videos from the main uploader of Instagram feed posts. Everything, spokesmen said, was to create a central location for video uploads.

Users don’t need a separate app to watch videos. The IGTV experience is embedded in the main app and can be accessed in a number of other ways, including in-feed teasers, a tab on the Explore page, and stickers in stories.

One aspect of IGTV that has been criticized is the lack of a way for creators to make money from the service. A Facebook spokesman said he offers offsets for low production costs. However, they ask content authors not to deal with political and social issues.

Kevin Systrom, co-founder of Instagram, said he developed IGTV to find a new way to do it, namely, longer-length videos that can be viewed vertically on mobile devices, although Instagram will allow landscape videos for the service from 2019.

Instagram could also compete in the mobile video world with YouTube’s latest Fashion Vertical app, which benefits from the wealth of beauty and style content on the platform.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.