Instagram deletes the IGTV button because hardly anyone has used it

Instagram quietly removed a button that was at the top of the users’ feeds and forwarded the users to IGTV, the still young video hub in long form.

The IGTV button used to be next to the direct message arrow in the top right corner of the app. People didn’t click the button – they discovered videos in a different way, Instagram admitted in a statement.

“As we continued to make it easier for people to create and discover IGTV content, we found that most people find IGTV content through feed previews, the IGTV channel in Explore, creator profiles, and the standalone app A spokesman said. “Very few click the IGTV icon in the upper right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app.”

The Facebook company made its debut on IGTV in 2018 to keep up with YouTube: it allows users to post vertical videos. The length of the videos depends on the number of followers of a person, but the maximum time is one hour. Before IGTV, only videos that were 60 seconds or shorter were allowed to be posted on Instagram.

The introduction of IGTV was difficult. Previously, analysts told CNN Business that IGTV was not as successful as the stories tool. Celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West, who were supposed to produce content for IGTV, don’t really do much with the feature.

Some social media influencers said IGTV wasn’t popular because they couldn’t make money with this feature. On YouTube, videos of a similar length can contain ads that generate revenue for creators.

TikTok, a video sharing app, is also very popular, while IGTV doesn’t get nearly as much response. According to Apptopia, around 700 million downloads were recorded in 2019. The number of IGTV downloads is much lower: only 6 million, the company said.

IGTV content can still be displayed in a separate app, in the feeds of the users and via an IGTV button on the “Explore” page.

