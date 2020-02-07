Instagram now gives users information about their activity and the composition of newsfeeds tech / gadgets

Instagram now gives users more information about the account they are following. – Courtesy of Instagram via AFP Relax News

SAN FRANCISCO, February 7th – Instagram has announced that users can now see which accounts they have interacted with most on the platform and which ones appear more frequently in their feed than others.

To make it easier for users to manage the accounts they’re tracking, Instagram has added two new ways to organize your “following” lists: the ones they least interact with and the ones that appear most frequently in their feed.

When you tap “Follow” on the user account page, these two new organizational methods – “Least Interacts with” and “Most Viewed in the Feed” – appear in the “Category” menu. If this option is enabled, the resulting profiles that are shown to users are based on the last 90 days. This makes it easier for users to stop tracking inactive accounts and maintain the ideal news feed.

Would you like to see which Instagram accounts appear most frequently in your feed and who you interact with least? Now you can! Just tap “Follow” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr

– Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

Users have already had the option to sort their list below by the date they followed a profile. These two additional new options are now designed to help users refine their accounts based on activity.

This update will be released immediately. – AFP Relax News

,