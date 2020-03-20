“Insult to the big man”: Sunil Gavaskar knocks off BCCI official for alleged “insensitive statement” – cricket

The Indian Premier League postponement has triggered a debate on the status of the tournament in the future. The media, officials, former cricketers and current players are amazed when the money-rich league will start and what the status of foreign players will be. The 13th season of the IPL was stopped by BCCI until April 15 in the midst of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The league was scheduled to start on March 29, but the government issued a travel tip that no foreign players would be issued visas to come to the country. The tournament was eventually postponed.

However, Indian cooking legend Sunil Gavaskar has been mixed with BCCI officials for suggesting that they do not want the IPL to be like the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, which is India’s domestic T20 tournament.

“Whether the IPL will be played at all depends on how quickly the COVID-19 expansion is controlled. Until April 15, overseas players will not get a visa, so it may take a little longer for the tournament to start. Foreign players bring a different flavor to the tournament and increase excitement, so it’s important to have them, ”Gavaskar wrote in a column for Sportstar.

“Having said that, for the so-called top BCCI official, he commented that” BCCI must ensure that the quality of the game is not poor. We didn’t want the Mushtaq Ali tournament, “it’s an incredibly insensitive statement if it’s really true,” the former captain added.

“First, it’s insulting to the big man by whom the tournament was named, and secondly it begs the question that if it’s such a ‘bad’ tournament, then why have it at all? Also, can it be widespread why the quality of the tournament is poor? it’s not just because there are no international players in it, but also because there are no Indian internationals in it! It’s a planning issue that BCCI has to consider. “

The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League can only be decided after the government comes out with fresh advice after April 15, given the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that although the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) decides on cricket, a pandemic is something that has a direct effect on the lives of the country’s citizens.

“After April 15, the government will come up with new advice and guidance to suit the situation. BCCI is a body that cares for cricket that is not an Olympic sport. But this is not just a sporting event, it is a matter of citizen safety. There will be thousands of spectators at the event. So it’s not just for sports bodies or athletes but for all the citizens of the country, ”he said,

