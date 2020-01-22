Insurance – Are you covered? Everything you need to know about life, income protection and critical illness coverage

Insurance can protect you and your family from financial ruin. But how much do you really need? How should you prioritize the different types of insurance? And what are the common mistakes people make when buying insurance? In part four of a Herald series, Tamsyn Parker looks at life insurance and income protection.

When Jen’s husband died suddenly on the operating table of an allergic reaction to anesthesia, she was shocked.

But she was reassured that they had just reinsured their insurance a few weeks earlier with the bank.

It wasn’t until she went to claim Paul’s life insurance and was refused that she started to worry.

Karl Robinson, an insurance attorney with Shine Lawyers, who has dealt with a similar case, says that despite the unrelated cause of death, the insurer rejected the claim because the husband did not disclosed certain tests he had done on heart problems. – even if the tests were clear.

Robinson says that if the couple had stayed with their former insurer rather than being moved elsewhere by their bank, that would have been great since they had been with the former insurer for more than three years and all pre-existing conditions would have been covered .

He successfully pleaded against the bank and the insurer and won a settlement. But it’s easy to see why stories like this can deter people from purchasing insurance.

Less than half of Kiwis have life insurance and even fewer people have some form of income protection.

This is despite the fact that about 55,000 households in New Zealand have lost the income of their primary caregiver due to illness.

We are much more likely to insure our cars, homes and personal property than our lives or our income.

However, over the course of a working life, even an average income of around $ 50,000 a year can represent up to $ 2 million or more.

Karen Stevens, Executive Director of the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman, believes that part of the reason the Kiwis do not purchase income protection insurance is because they believe the government or the VAC will support them.

“In New Zealand, we are incredibly fortunate to have a VAC. For many people, this serves as income protection.”

But ACC only pays if you have had an accident and have been injured.

“It will not help if you have cancer. If you cannot work, you will have to rely on your savings or other income.”

It also won’t help degenerative health problems, which could prevent you from working temporarily or permanently.

Health and disability benefits are paid by the government, but are means tested, which means that if your partner works, you may be out of luck or have no gainful partner. , the money may be much lower than the income you were on.

Women are also much less likely to have insurance than men, with the largest gap in the 18 to 34 age group.

Only 14% of women aged 18 to 34 had income protection, compared to 21% of men, according to a survey by the Commission for Financial Capability found in research conducted in 2018.

In terms of life insurance, only 28% of young women had it, compared to 38% of men.

It seems that the cultural mores of men are the provider and that the person who manages the finances is always an obstacle.

A Massey University study found that there was very little cultural support for women to ensure the financial survival of their families after an adverse event, even though they were the main source of income.

“The result has been that women are less aware of the need to buy on their own behalf and that better paid women are less likely to protect the lowest paid spouses,” the report found.

With more and more women becoming either the primary breadwinner or the most important source of income, it is essential that they become insurance leaders.

Tom Hartmann, editor of Sorted, the money advisory website run by the Commission for Financial Capability, says protecting people should be an insurance priority.

If you have other people who depend on you financially, do you have something in place if you can’t continue to support them?

Life insurance, which pays a lump sum upon death, is particularly important if you have a young family and a large mortgage debt.

Peter Leitch, a financial advisor at Share, says that young people without dependents and large debts generally do not need life insurance, but those with a mortgage and large dependents are most at risk.

“If you are young, with three children and a large mortgage, you want to get as much coverage as possible.”

Likewise, seniors may be able to forfeit their life insurance if they have paid off their debt and if the children have stolen from the nest.

Life insurance generally has a high payment rate with few exclusions. Payments are likely to be declined if someone breaks the law when they die, such as drinking and driving.

Leitch says one thing that has changed in recent years is KiwiSaver. The amount people have saved under the pension plan has increased significantly, with balances averaging around $ 20,000.

“It’s a big difference in the last 11 or 12 years.”

If you die, your KiwiSaver money goes to your estate and could be used to pay off a debt or the cost of a funeral.

This money can be taken into account when evaluating the amount of coverage you need and could reduce the amount, thereby reducing the premiums.

Life insurance can be paid to a specific person – and Leitch says making a will at the same time as arranging life insurance makes sense because you can decide who gets what.

Often it is the family’s highest earner who has life insurance, since their death would have a greater impact, but even losing income from lower income could mean that you can no longer afford to pay the mortgage and the bills.

In one case, I know that a couple had life insurance for the husband but not for the wife, even though they both earned the same amount. When the wife unexpectedly died of cancer in her 50s, the husband was unable to pay the mortgage himself and had to sell their house.

Losing a stay-at-home parent can also affect a family’s finances if they have to pay for child care or other home help.

If the stay-at-home parent is too sick to help, the other parent may have to intervene, making them unable to work.

Income protection will not help in this case, but a trauma or critical illness policy could if the illness is one of those specified on the policy.

Leitch says he is often asked if someone cannot work because they are caring for a sick child or parent if their policies cover it, but the answer is no because the illness must be for the insured person.

Income protection insurance costs more than life insurance and this is often the reason why people don’t get it.

If you lose your income due to temporary or permanent disability due to illness or accident, you will be paid up to 75 percent of your previous salary for the period of coverage, which could be two years, five years or up to 65 years.

Mortgage protection insurance and Total Permanent Disability Insurance (TPD) are related, but not as comprehensive.

If you are young, losing the earning potential for the rest of your life could have a huge impact.

This is why Leitch believes that some form of income protection is vital for young workers.

“If you are in a wheelchair because of an accident, there are many benefits you can get, but if it is because of the illness, there are not many.”

He says that it is often only when people get older that they think about these concerns when they see family members or people they know get caught.

But he says needs need to change over time – a 55-year-old may not need income protection as much and may be better off receiving a lump sum payment if they contract cancer due to critical illness or injury insurance.

Critical Illness coverage will give a lump sum payment if you have been diagnosed with a disease listed as cancer. Photo / 123RF

IFSO Executive Director Karen Stevens says that trauma insurance is one of the most misunderstood.

“Many consumers think it will cover any trauma in their lives.”

This is why Stevens believes that it is better for insurers to call it critical illness cover.

It only covers certain diseases such as a heart attack, a stroke, if you become paraplegic or contract certain cancers. And the disease must be the one named on the police.

“If it is not listed, you are not covered.”

This means that even if you have a rough patch like losing a close family member and you cannot work because you are depressed, it may not be covered.

Stevens cites the case of a woman who had a very traumatic birth experience. It was life threatening and she lost a lot of blood but it was refused because he was not on the predetermined list.

She says it is quite common for people not to read their policies and not know what they are covered for and find themselves disappointed when it comes to making a claim.

“They often find that it doesn’t do what they want it to do.”

She says the key to avoiding disappointment is to read the policy and make sure the product is right for you so you don’t end up paying for something you can never claim.

Sam Tremethick, AIA Partnership Insurance Manager, thinks the biggest mistake people can make is not getting advice.

“It is complex, so we recommend people get it.

“It’s something where I think people are much better after asking for advice.”

Advice can help people determine the type of coverage they need and the level of coverage.

He says that a good advisor will challenge people’s preconceptions and help them see things they might not have thought of.

