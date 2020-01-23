Insurance – are you covered? Everything you need to know about travel insurance for your next vacation

Insurance can protect you and your family from financial ruin. But how much do you really need? How should you prioritize the different types of insurance? And what are the common mistakes people make when buying insurance? In the third part of a Herald series, Maggie Wicks looks at travel insurance.

Two years ago, on a flight from London to Bangkok, my son had an asthma attack. He was 3 years old, with a two-year history of respiratory problems, so my husband and I knew what to do.

During the flight, we managed his symptoms. We travel with a preventative inhaler, an analgesic inhaler and the steroid prednisolone in case of emergency.

We had a nebulizer in our hand luggage. We had expensive specialized medical travel insurance.

READ MORE:

• Insurers have removed Hong Kong travel insurance coverage

• The main travel insurance claims revealed while the Kiwis were urged not to rely on crowdfunding

• Surprisingly not always covered by travel insurance

• The most bizarre travel insurance claims of the year

At Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, we were greeted by a hotel taxi driver who organized us in advance to cross the city to our hotel.

Our son’s breathing seemed to have stabilized, even if it was shallow and disturbing. As we crossed Bangkok, it got worse.

A few minutes after arriving at the hotel, we were on the street, signaling a car to take us to the nearest A&E. A few hours later, we were in the back of an ambulance during a transfer to a second hospital, the latter with a private pediatric intensive care unit.

Getting sick on vacation is always scary. Watching your child become dangerously ill in a country where you don’t speak the language is terrifying.

Even in private hospitals in Bangkok, few staff speak English. We don’t speak Thai at all.

But as we have signed dozens of foreign forms for equipment and treatment, and communicated with nurses and scholarships through senior medical consultants whose international training has placed them better to translate, we never worried treatment costs. We were covered.

Except when it came to claiming, we weren’t.

You never know when you might lose your luggage while traveling. Photo / 123RF

Due to a naive faith in our policy and a poorly worded section on exceptions to coverage (in the process of moving countries, we ended our trip in a different country from where we took off), our premium travel insurance was considered null and void.

“Reading the fine print” can be a cliché of a contract, but even seasoned travelers can get caught with travel insurance.

Bangkok has world class medical care. For our three-night stay – two nights in the intensive care unit and one in a highly dependent unit, for ambulance transfers, respiratory masks and tubes, needles and blood tests, monitoring equipment, consultants and 24-hour specialized care, plus what we lost in hotel reservations and tours, we paid close to $ 10,000.

It was a lot, but if we had been on vacation somewhere else – the United States comes to mind – the costs could have changed lives.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been spent on heart attacks in America and brain tumors in Europe.

Tim Grafton, executive director of the Insurance Council of New Zealand, says he has never traveled abroad without travel insurance.

Until you press it.

“When I was very young, I traveled and I did not take out insurance,” he concedes. “I was in Europe, traveling by myself, on a budget trip – at the time, it may have been Europe on $ 5 a day. It probably did not enter my mind in my head, a bit like young people today. “

These days, he’s taking a more thoughtful approach.

“If you’re going from Wellington to Waikenae for the weekend, you probably agree. But if you’re talking about a vacation abroad, insurance is essential. The reasons are all the things that could potentially go wrong . “

“You may think you are fit and invulnerable, but you never know. You may be in a medical emergency, your luggage may be lost, your belongings may be stolen, travel arrangements may be canceled, and all of which could force other costs for you. “

Grafton says that every traveler should get coverage for the basics – medical, cancellation, personal effects and liability – then consider the optional extras that may apply to them.

The basics are usually in politics, but you should read the fine print.

A broken leg on vacation could cost a bundle if you don’t have travel insurance. Photo / 123RF

“How long are you traveling for? What do you do? If you don’t ski, that is obviously not essential, but if you enjoy doing these activities, it is.”

Another key tip is to purchase your insurance at the same time as your travel arrangements.

“Sometimes people don’t realize that insurance works when you buy it,” he says.

“Suppose you are flying to an area where there has been a volcanic eruption,” says Grafton. “As in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Bali – once an eruption has occurred, for example, stopping incoming flights or causing accommodation cancellations, as long as you already have insurance, then you’re covered.

Get caught

Grafton says that a common ground for rejecting insurance claims is not following the proper procedure following a vacation event.

“No one is trying to catch up with anyone. So if you have done all the right things, you will not be caught off guard. The problem is that people do not realize the things that need to be done.”

It starts from the moment you buy a policy and declare all pre-existing conditions.

“All insurers will have a list of conditions on their site that they cover,” says Grafton, “so if you have a preexisting condition that is not covered, it is definitely advisable to notify your insurer. If you have had any major problems surgery, any major medical event, they must be reported.If this condition occurs on vacation, you are covered.

“It does not mean that you will not get insurance, but its price will be calculated accordingly.”

An appropriate procedure also applies to what you do after a vacation emergency.

“If you have personal effects stolen in New Zealand,” says Grafton, “you would report it to the police. The same is true when you are on vacation.

“But people think,” Sure, I will say it when I get home. “If you cannot prove that you took the appropriate action, the insurers will not pay for the stolen property.”

The reason is that this is an area that is potentially open to fraud and abuse.

“If you are at Vienna station and left your dear Nikon camera on the counter, you went to the coffee bar to have a white dish, and five minutes later your camera was not there , it is not exactly the protection of your property.

“This is why an insurer would like to know the circumstances surrounding the loss and what you have done with it. They want to know that you have reported your loss to an authority – be it the police or the station management – so that they can see that you are taking appropriate action. “

Read the fine print of your travel policy even if you are a seasoned traveler. Photo / Getty Images

And if the incident – such as a canceled flight or if you have stayed extra nights in a place – involves additional expenses, these additional costs must also be taken into account. Keep receipts to show additional proof of loss.

Lower the costs

Grafton says there aren’t many shortcuts when it comes to finding cheaper travel insurance, especially when it comes to the type of “free” travel insurance that comes with credit cards.

A cheaper policy may mean that the individual circumstances of your trip are not covered.

“The prudent thing to do is read your policy,” says Grafton. “It may cover your situation, but it doesn’t. These policies provide general coverage to millions of people, regardless of their age.”

“So if you are a diabetic who had a coronary heart attack six months ago and who wants to go to the United States, they do not cover you to this extent. A tailor-made police will recognize all the specifics of your situation and will fix the price of the policy to meet your risk profile. “

If you opt for credit card insurance, there are other potential pitfalls that can trip travelers up.

“If you use the insurance that is attached to your credit card, make sure your credit card does not expire during your absence. Hundreds of thousands of people were caught up after a medical incident while on vacation and found their credit. card has expired. “

Grafton is not without sympathy for travelers who get caught.

“People have a lot to remember in their lives and mistakes are easy.

“But when you travel abroad, wherever you go, travel insurance is essential. You may think that if you’re just going to Australia or the Pacific Islands,” don’t worry, I’m not going disturb. “They think it is only if you go to America, you will get astronomical bills.

“But if you are bitten by a snake in Fiji, you will be sent back to New Zealand. So it pays.”

Medical cover

Even if you are as fit as an ox, you need it. From asthma triggered by pollution to dislocated shoulders to the bites of rabid stray dogs, anything can happen.

Cancellation fees

Buy your insurance as soon as you have booked your trip. This will protect you from flight cancellations, natural disasters and bankrupted vacation companies.

Personal effects

Your luggage could be lost by an airline or stolen once you have landed. Or you can leave your wallet on a park bench.

Liability coverage

If you cause an accident or injury to a third party, you will be responsible for these costs.

.