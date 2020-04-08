Insurance premiums may increase by up to 25 percent, according to the report

Health insurance premiums are likely to rise after the government announced last year to revise all health products. Prices can rise by up to 25 percent, depending on the company and the features of the product, according to PolicyBazaar.

In October last year, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Organization of India (IRDAI) issued a set of guidelines for health insurance companies with a proposal to produce “customer-centric health insurance” products. Ter “issued. “

IRDAI made it mandatory for all insurance companies to follow the instructions and implement the same in health insurance products with effect from October 2020.

“Insurers are using this time to rebuild their products by adding new features and standardizing products according to IRDAI guidelines … and launching them at a higher price in two to three months,” Chabahara said.

Under the new IRDAI guidelines, all deductions in health insurance coverage are fully standardized in accordance with insurance policy rules and regulations. Any illness or disease that is diagnosed by a doctor 48 months before the health coverage is classified as a pre-existing disease.

In addition, any condition that causes symptoms within three months of policy issuance will be treated before classification.

“Some of the major diseases added to the list include Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, AIDS / HIV and obesity. Patients with age-related diseases, including cataract surgery and knee replacement, are also covered,” he added.

In addition, factory workers and people who use harmful chemicals that can affect long-term health cannot avoid respiratory or skin conditions caused by working conditions. These conditions will also be included in the renewed health insurance policies.

Mental illness and several other health issues are included in all regular health insurance products.

