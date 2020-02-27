Insure Tennessee is continue to the ideal moral possibility to increase health coverage | View

Republican Ron Travis’s invoice to reconsider previous Gov. Monthly bill Haslam’s Medicaid expansion plan will come from the suitable spot.

I never know state Rep. Ron Travis, but his family’s tragedy is painfully common.

The Dayton Republican a short while ago misplaced his sister-in-legislation for the reason that she could not afford health and fitness insurance plan and place off trying to find health care treatment right up until it was way too late. Like all pastors, I pray with households who are stricken with significant health issues and absence suitable indicates to spend for treatment. There is no crueler type of suffering than to view a loved a person endure needlessly but be powerless to relieve their agony. A death that could have been prevented is in particular devastating, and my coronary heart goes out to Travis and his family.

I am grateful to Travis for hoping to defend other people from struggling a similar reduction. As a member of our condition legislature, he just lately launched a invoice to approve previous Gov. Bill Haslam’s Insure Tennessee strategy. The system would use federal Medicaid funding to present well being protection to about 200,000 doing the job Tennesseans who, like Travis’s sister-in-legislation, are not able to manage health and fitness insurance. Though Haslam’s system loved strong general public support and would have price tag the condition very little, the legislature rejected it. 5 many years later on, Rep. Travis is asking his fellow lawmakers to give it a next glimpse.

Insure Tennessee is right economically and morally

In help of Insure Tennessee, Haslam cited a study by the College of Tennessee displaying that the prepare would deliver residence Tennesseans’ federal tax pounds to fund our rural hospitals, improve health and fitness and produce careers all through the state. Most other states have accepted the federal funding, and their decades of expertise now make an even more powerful case that utilizing Insure Tennessee is the good point to do.

But the most vital place that Travis tends to make is that it is the ideal point to do. In the Christian tradition, we are billed with caring for the “least of these,” such as all those who are sick and want care. The parable of the Very good Samaritan pointedly extends our obligation of treatment beyond our family and tribe to individuals we may like to dismiss as the “other.”

For in our faith, there is no “other,” only brothers and sisters in God. And God expects us to not just pray for them, but to actively get the job done to reduce their struggling.

I deeply regard the ethical grounding of Travis’s concern for our uninsured neighbors. I am grateful to him for renewing the discussion about Insure Tennessee.

Never much too late

Legislators failed to approve Insure Tennessee. They then failed to act on the report of their individual three-Star Healthy activity power, which also recommended working with the federal funds to go over the uninsured. Gov. Monthly bill Lee has nevertheless to put ahead a better approach than the 1 Haslam available. So, Travis is correct that it is time to rethink Insure Tennessee.

It is unpleasant to wonder if Travis’s loved one (and the loved ones of quite a few other Tennessee people) would be alive now if the legislature had made the decision differently in the previous. The legislature and Lee now have an additional prospect to increase treatment to Tennesseans in determined need. I pray they will engage with open up hearts and minds for the reason that Travis is correct: It’s the correct point to do.

And it’s never too late to do the correct matter.

The Rev. Matt Steinhauer is the pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

