Insys defendants hear fate about possible refund of $ 300 million next week

Insys defendants convicted of the company’s plan to bribe doctors to prescribe their fentanyl spray have to wait until next Friday to find out if their refund will reach $ 300 million, as prosecutors have asked , a federal judge said Tuesday.

Lawyers for the seven defendants spent more than two hours sparring with prosecutors and a judge discussing possible payments of up to $ 1,457,000 to nine victims and a combined $ 298,000,000 to eight mass health insurers.

“Choosing the (refund) number can be very quick,” federal judge Allison Burroughs told the courtroom. “I expect that everyone will appeal against this.”

The seven defendants were sentenced in a series of hearings at the federal court last month to jail sentences of between one year and 5 1/2 years in prison for bribing doctors in the form of sham and lying about the medical history of patients to encourage prescriptions and insurance payments to Insys.

Lawyer Mark Jensen, who represented the former Insys CEO Michael Babich, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison last month, brought co-conspiratorial doctors into the argument. Jensen said the value of the prescribed Subsys fentanyl spray should be credited against the dollar amounts, as long as the Subsys were “not medically necessary” for patients.

“Just because a doctor has received a bribe does not mean that the prescriptions are medically unnecessary,” Jensen said.

Burroughs grilled Jensen on the issue and complained when Jensen said his team was not ready to present experts to testify on Tuesday.

“That’s what it was for today,” Burroughs told Jensen.

An opinion on the restitution issue is expected on February 14 and a new hearing is scheduled on February 25 in the federal court.

No fines were imposed on suspects at the time of sentencing for the expected reimbursement amounts. Defendants claimed financial hardship prior to the convictions, as a former sales director said he sold cleaning supplies for minimal income during the case.

Former supervisor Richard Simon was the only defendant who publicly stated that he would appeal against his prison sentence, and Burroughs said they anticipate appeal.