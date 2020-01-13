Insys exec receives 33 months of fentanyl spray scam

An Insys Therapeutics supervisor will spend 33 months in prison and lose $ 3.6 million for his role in an illegal fentanyl spray prescription, a federal judge arranged Monday after victims shared the moving details of how the opioid destroyed their lives.

Michael Gurry, convicted last year for a racketeering assignment with four other Insys executives, led the Insys reimbursement center that misled insurers into paying prescriptions for the fentanyl spray Subsys, only allowed to treat breakthrough cancer, for patients who the powerful drugs, prosecutors say.

“You have put me on a path of no return,” said Donna Andrews, a former X-ray technician, who received a prescription for Subsys after an industrial accident.

Andrews told the court that her later addiction to the powerful narcotic, through a spray in the mouth, ruined her marriage, embarrassed her before her family, and made sure that she missed her granddaughter’s childhood.

“I will never be an addict. … I hope and pray for you that you really listen, listen to our stories and I hope you hear only part of one of our stories and feel a little regret, “she said.

Her testimony followed that of two other women describing their health problems, suicide attempts, and permanent trauma due to Subsys.

Gurry stared straight ahead during the victims’ statements.

Attorneys for Gurry asked the court to impose its sentence pending an immediate appeal of the verdict of Judge Allison Burroughs.

Burroughs did not immediately decide on the request. Gurry was allowed to leave the court and later report to prison.

Gurry tried to control his emotions in a statement to Burroughs, who spoke about his time with the navy and his own family tragedies.

“I should have done more in my role, while the IRC (Insys Compensation Center) had reported to me,” he said, “to discover the error.”

A public prosecutor asking for an 11-year sentence seemed to question Gurry’s sincerity, stood up briefly and objected to his statement.

Burroughs agreed to recommend Gurry to serve his sentence in a federal prison with minimal security in Pensacola. She said she would like Gurry to have time to repay his refund, which was calculated separately from the $ 3.6 million forfeiture order issued by the court that was not determined Monday afternoon. No fine has been imposed.

“I think you have a lot to offer the world,” Burroughs told Gurry.

Lawyers for Gurry did not comment after the hearing. Gurry did not speak to his family after leaving the courthouse.

Six other convicted Insys employees will be sentenced in the coming two weeks.