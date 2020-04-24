Intel collapses after beating the estimates and pulling the guide for the whole year: 5 key points

Intel (INTC) – Get Report provided the kind of strong Q1 numbers that many investors counted on. But his second-quarter guide and full-year commentary were more mixed.

The chip giant posted first-quarter revenue of $ 19.83 billion (+ 23% per year), EPS GAAP of $ 1.31, and non-GAAP EPS of $ 1.45 on Thursday afternoon. These numbers exceeded consensus analysts’ estimates by $ 18.67 billion, $ 1.23 and $ 1.28 respectively.

For the second quarter, Intel is driving revenue of $ 18.5 billion (+ 12%), GAAP EPS of $ 1.04 and non-GAAP EPS of $ 1.10. Revenue orientation is above a consensus of $ 17.79 billion, but EPS orientation is below consensus estimates of $ 1.12 and $ 1.20 respectively.

And like many other companies, Intel is retiring the full-year guide it shared three months ago, citing the “significant economic uncertainty” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Intel’s shares dropped 6% in after-hour trading to $ 55.50. Shares rose 35% from the March low, which favored the widespread signs of a recovery in demand for notebooks and cloud servers between the blocks of COVID-19.

CPU archrival AMD (AMD) – Get Report, which reports on Tuesday, fell 3.3% after closing time. GPU giant Nvidia dropped 1.6% and memory giant Micron (MU) – Get Report decreased by 1.5%.

Here are some important aspects of Intel’s revenue report and calls.

1. Sales of notebook and server CPUs grew strongly in the first quarter

Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG), which covers PC and mobile chip sales, saw revenue grow 14% annually in the first quarter to $ 9.78 billion, easily surpassing a $ 9.34 billion consensus . While CCG’s desktop processor shipments declined 4% annually, this was more than made up for by a 22% increase in notebook processor shipments. Inventory creation by PC OEMs provided a boost, but also a strong demand for notebooks.

The Data Center Group (DCG), which covers sales of server CPUs and some other data center products, saw revenue grow 43% to $ 6.99 billion, topping a $ 6.32 billion consensus. CPU shipments increased 27%, the average CPU sales price (ASP) increased 13%, and adjacency sales increased 35% thanks to strong demand for network chips.

As expected, DCG’s sales to cloud service providers rose 53%. But it also saw sales to telecommunication service providers grow by 33% and (following a 7% Q4 drop) sales for systems targeting corporate and government customers grew 34%.

2. Intel’s short-term demand outlook is a mixed bag

Intel expects cloud server CPU demand to remain strong in the second quarter and is optimistic that this strength will continue in the third quarter. Notebook demand is also expected to remain strong in this quarter, but Intel warns that macro weakness will weigh on PC sales in the second half (AMD’s ongoing stock gains could also have an impact).

Similarly, Intel expects DCG’s sales to corporate and government end markets to weaken in the second half of the year. And its Internet of Things Group (IoTG), whose processors go into systems installed in places like factories and retail stores, should see macro contrasts. In addition, it is no coincidence that the automatic plant shutdowns will affect the sales of the Intel Mobileye ADAS vision unit.

On a positive note: Intel says demand for its Snow Ridge (Atom P5900) on-chip system (SoC) for 5G base stations is stronger than expected. In February, Intel said it expected to be the world’s leading supplier of base station processors by 2021, a year earlier than expected.

Intel’s comments on the winds and tail winds expected for 2020. Source: Intel.

3. The product ramps will weigh on the Q2 margins

The reason Intel’s EPS second quarter guide is below consensus even though its revenue guide is above consensus: its gross margin (GM) is expected to drop by about 6 percentage points in sequence to 56%.

Intel attributes its GM lead to three factors: lower first-quarter revenue, creating pre-qualification inventory reserves for its next-generation notebook processor line (codename Tiger Lake) and a mix shift of sales to products made using its new 10 nanometer (10nm) node in the production process, led by Tiger Lake and Snow Ridge.

Intel added that its Tiger Lake reserves are not expected to impact the entire GM, as the company plans to sell the reserves in the second half of the year.

4. Intel expects to be “disciplined” with its short-term capital expenditure

Among the full-year forecasts that Intel pulled today: capital expenditure guidelines for 2020 of about $ 17 billion, up from the 2019 capex of $ 16 billion and the 2018 capex of $ 15 , 2 billion.

Asked where Intel’s capital investment plans are currently located, CEO Bob Swan said that Intel is still planning to make the capital investments necessary to “support the growth we anticipate over the medium to long term.” . However, he added that his company will be “highly disciplined” this year on invested capital which is not tied to capacity expansion needs and / or technology development.

In addition, CFO George Davis has suggested that Intel plans 6 to 8 weeks of equity investments that will be expelled in 2021, due to outages caused by blockages of COVID-19.

Some chip equipment manufacturers – a group of companies that generally reported seeing strong short-term demand – dropped somewhat after hours. Applied materials (AMAT) – Get Report dropped 1.9% and Lam Research (LRCX) – Get Report dropped 1.1%.

5. Intel claims 2020 product roadmap is “widely on track”

“While product development in a home-based work environment is extremely demanding, we are largely on track for our product results for 2020,” said Swan.

Tiger Lake processors are expected to be launched in mid-2020 and Intel promises that more than 50 Tiger Lake-based notebooks will be available during the holiday season. And although it is still unknown how large these shipments will be, the “initial production shipments” for Intel’s first 10nm CPU server line (codenamed Ice Lake) are still set for Q4.

