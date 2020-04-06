Intel updated as an analyst sees strength in the notebook and data center markets

Intel (INTC) – Get Report’s odds were higher after a Raymond James analyst raised his rating on the semiconductor icon to achieve poorly performing performance on the market.

“Our update is based primarily on our view that the company is exposed to the end markets for this pandemic – namely notebooks and data centers,” analyst Chris Caso said in a note to customers.

“While we predict that the current surge in notebook sales will be relatively short and will end in the second half of the year, spending on the cloud data center and service providers is expected to remain strong until 2020.”

The analyst also said that “given the relatively rapid change in market conditions – which are both set to benefit from Intel in the short term – we believe that our underperformed rating is no longer appropriate.”

Case stated that the demand for commercial notebooks now seems very strong as many employees are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. While this question will benefit first half revenue, Case considers it temporary.

It raised estimates for the June quarter to reflect higher demand for notebooks and data center groups.

In addition, Caso also claimed that Santa Clara, California, the company’s possible move towards greater outsourcing has the potential to improve cash flow and capital intensity.

Case also stated, however, that longer-term structural problems, particularly the disadvantage of Intel’s process technology, will likely persist at least until 2022. This has prevented it from becoming more constructive on the stock.

Case increased its revenue estimate for 2020 to $ 73.9 billion, above the current full-year guidelines of $ 73.5 billion as strong second-quarter and second-half dynamics more than made up for a weaker first quarter.

His 2021 estimates remain substantially unchanged.

In the end, Intel shares rose 4.4% to $ 56.52.

