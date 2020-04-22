Intel’s earnings are on the bridge: here are the card levels to know

It has been a busy week of revenue reports and will continue on Thursday when Intel (INTC) – Get Report releases the quarterly results after the markets close.

It will be joined by Capital One (COF) – Get report, Sketcher (SKX) – Get report and E * Trade (ETFC) – Receive a report after hearing Domino (DPZ) – Get reports and Southwest (LUV) – Receive the report on Thursday morning. In short, it will be a busy day. But make no mistake, Intel will be a key target for investors.

It is not only because it is the first of the main chip stocks to report, thus in view of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Get reports and Nvidia (NVDA) – Get reports, but because Intel technology has a far-reaching impact. Investors will want to listen to management’s comments on the current economic environment to get an idea of ​​what the demand is like in the world.

While the trio of chip stocks have been hit hard, AMD, Nvidia and Intel have rebounded hard in the past month. Let’s take a closer look at the charts to get an idea of ​​what the technicians suggest.

Nvidia is a club member of Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS club. Do you want to be notified before Jim Cramer buys or sells NVDA? Find out more now.

Intel stock trading

Weekly Intel stock chart.

Graphic courtesy of Stockcharts.com

A look at the weekly chart above shows how fast Intel stock has gone from a maximum of 52 weeks to a minimum of 52 weeks. However, the speed with which Intel stock was able to rebound and recover many key areas of the chart has been staggering.

For example, after trading up to the 200-week moving average, Intel equities recovered significantly and quickly recovered the 50- and 100-week moving averages. Additionally, it recovered the area from $ 56 to $ 57.50, with the former serving as a 50% retracement for the 2020 range.

Currently, equities have a hard time pushing the $ 61 area and bridging the gap to $ 64. Negotiate only a hair under $ 60 and traders have a decent roadmap ahead of them.

If the earnings results induce a bullish reaction, see if Intel equities can push $ 61 and bridge the gap up to $ 64. On top of that, it brings into play $ 68 and further adds to the bulls case, as investors will seek that this current area of ​​resistance becomes support.

On the other hand, suppose that earnings induce a negative reaction. If so, I would really like to see INTC shares hold $ 56 as support. Not only is this area the 50% retracement for coronavirus decline, but this level has been resistance for several weeks after serving as resistance for several weeks.

Under $ 56, $ 53.50 comes into play, where traders will find the 50-week moving average and 38.2% retracement. If those levels fail to support Intel stock, it puts the 100-week moving average near $ 51 on the table, followed by the 23.6% retracement at $ 49.61.

Here’s the bottom line: on the upside, look at how Intel manages the $ 61 level and the gap zone. On the flip side, see if it can hold the $ 56 mark.

..