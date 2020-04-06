Intensive Care Doctors Diagnosed with Coronavirus Say It Feels Like ‘Drowning in My Lungs,’ Making Videos to Say Goodbye to Family

Julie John, an intensive care doctor, described her experience with COVID-19, a disease caused by a coronavirus, as if it felt as if it was “drowning” in her own lungs.

John, 38, spoke to CNN about his symptoms and the pressure inflicted on him and his family. He noted that at one point, he made a video to say goodbye to his children, believing that he might not be safe.

“Today is Day 14,” he said, speaking through the video link from quarantine. “I can walk for up to three minutes,” he added, noting that the illness made him feel as though he was much older than him.

The doctor explained that when he first fell ill, he was reluctant to call paramedics because he did not want his children to see him in such circumstances.

“I’m having a lot of difficulty breathing, and my daughter is sleeping nearby, my 6-year-old daughter is nearby, and I can’t catch my breath,” John explained with emotions that could be heard and seen. “I’m sinking in my lungs, and I’m breathing faster,” he said.

â € œI was very scared (my children) to see me leaving my house to be intubated.â €

An intensive care doctor with coronavirus said he did not want to call 911 even when he found it hard to breathe because his children were nearby.

– New Day (@NewDay) April 6, 2020

“I know if I call 911 what EMT wants to do to someone like me who works hard to breathe, so I kneel and put my forehead to the ground and I pray to God,” the doctor explained.

“I was very afraid (my children) of seeing me leave my home intubated and like one of my patients,” he said. John added that he then made a video for his children “to say goodbye.”

“I’m out of breath and I can’t breathe, and I just want to tell my kids that they are the most important thing in the world to me,” the doctor said, crying. John said that he has since shown the video to his children and that “by the grace of God” he is still alive.

As of Monday morning, nearly 338,000 people in the US were confirmed to have contracted the corona virus, according to Johns Hopkins University trackers. Of those, more than 9,600 have died, while more than 17,500 have recovered. Globally, around 1.29 million people have been confirmed to be infected with a new virus, and more than 70,000 have died. More than 270,000 have recovered from infections worldwide.

Hearse departs with corpse from Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn amid a coronavirus pandemic on April 4 in New York

BRYAN R. SMITH / AFP / Getty

In the U.S., medical professionals and public health experts have repeatedly warned over the past few weeks about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect doctors and nurses as they treat patients with the virus. As the pandemic continued to grow, some hospitals began to run out of masks and other equipment that helped prevent medical practitioners from contracting the corona virus.

Kious Jordan Kelly, a nursing manager at Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, died in March after falling ill with COVID-19. Staff at Kelly’s hospital have warned of a lack of PPE as the outbreak grew, and Kelly’s family said they believe this contributed to his death.