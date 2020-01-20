Inter Milan has a “basic agreement with Chelsea” to sign Victor Moses, says sports director, who also informs Christian Eriksen

The move from Victor Moses to Inter Milan took a big step when the Italian club agreed “in principle a deal” to sign Chelsea FC.

The 29-year-old has been on the periphery of the Chelsea team for the past two seasons and is determined to get away.

getty

Moses is currently on loan from the Turkish Fenerbahce Association

He has been loaned four times since joining the blues in 2012 and is currently at Fenerbahce.

The Nigerian international was loaned to the Turkish club by former Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri last January, but has only played six times this season due to a recurrent thigh injury.

However, it looks like he could secure a permanent move to Italy, and Inters Sports Director Piero Ausilio will be giving a big update on Moses’ future.

Piero told Sky in Italy: “Victor Moses has a basic agreement with Chelsea. We are currently conducting reviews. “

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Portsmouth vs. Scunthorpe (Tuesday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Tranmere vs Watford (Thursday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Sunderland vs. Doncaster (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Brentford v Leicester (Saturday, 12:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Southampton vs. Tottenham (Saturday 3pm) – talkSPORT

Hull vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Manchester City v Fulham (Sunday 1 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Tranmere or Watford v Manchester United (Sunday, 3pm) – talkSPORT

Shrewsbury v Liverpool (Sunday 5 p.m.) – talkSPORT

This means that Moses, who last played as a full-back for Chelsea, will meet with former boss Antonio Conte again.

Moses played 34 Premier League games for Chelsea in the 2016/17 season. That was when he last won the title.

Inter-boss Beppe Marotta last week confirmed the club’s interest in Moses as one of the possible Premier League signings in January.

You signed up to Manchester United’s Ashley Young last week, and you may have followed Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen will also move to the San Siro and Ausilio has confirmed reports that an offer has been made for the Danes.

Inter Milan are keen to sign Christian Eriksen – European expert Kevin Hatchard expects Dane to leave Tottenham in January

He said: “Eriksen is an important player. We have made an official offer and are now waiting. “