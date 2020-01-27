Inter Milan is nearing completion Christian Christiansen’s move from Tottenham, the deal is expected to be confirmed on Monday

Inter Milan is expected to sign Christian Eriksen on Monday.

The Tottenham playmaker was eliminated from Jose Mourinho’s squad for the 1-1 draw on Saturday in Southampton.

Christian Eriksen seems to have played his last game for Tottenham

Inter Milan are keen to sign Christian Eriksen – European expert Kevin Hatchard expects Dane to leave Tottenham in January

According to Sky Sports, Eriksen will complete a £ 16.8 million move to the San Siro with weekly wages of up to £ 320,000.

Once the move is confirmed, the Danish playmaker will be the third inter-player to drop out of the Premier League this month after Ashley Young and Victor Moses, who joined Manchester United and Chelsea, respectively.

Inter-Managing Director Giuseppe Marotta hopes that a deal can be closed “quickly”.

He said, “You all know we are negotiating with Tottenham.

“I am optimistic and hope that everything can be completed quickly as the market closes on Friday and we hope to complete the negotiations in the next few days.”

Mourinho insisted that the delay in Eriksen’s exit had nothing to do with Tottenham.

He told talkSPORT: “The situation should be resolved on January 1st, and it is not up to Tottenham Hotspur not to resolve it.”

“For us it could have been resolved on January 1st.

“So if we’re still in this situation, Tottenham is the one not to blame at all.”

Eriksen has scored 69 goals and had 89 assists since joining Tottenham in 2013 for a £ 12.5 million deal.

He’s been trying to get out of north London since last summer and Spurs hoped to get the 27-year-old out of office this month, otherwise he would have been released at the end of the season when his contract expired.

