Inter Milan must make 6 movements before closing the transfer window

Recent transfer rumors have portrayed the image of Inter Milan, which will do everything in its power to win the Scudetto this season.

This should mean that they are very active over the next week and a half as they try to assemble the strongest team possible before the transfer window closes. Here are the 6 movements they must make to reach their goal.

Valentino Lazaro Out Loan

Inter Milan obviously saw some potential at Valentino Lazaro when they brought him this summer, but it has so far been clearly the least productive of their transfers since this summer. He hasn’t reached his potential yet and he’s struggling to find something that looks like normal playing time.

This means that a loan could do him a lot of good. Inter are obviously not going to drop such a young player so quickly, so a transfer makes no sense. However, he needs to save playing time under his belt to try to unlock his potential.

Valentino Lazaro’s path to play time will just get blurred for the rest of the season as Inter have already added Ashley Young, Danilo D’Ambrosio will be back from his injury, and Inter may very well not have finished acquiring talents during this transfer window.

Inter must send Lazaro somewhere he can play regularly for the rest of the season so they can get a clearer idea of ​​whether he should be on their side next season or whether they will let it continue to grow elsewhere next year. This seems to be the only logical move for both parties.