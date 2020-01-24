Inter Milan sign forgotten Chelsea player Victor Moses to see Antonio Conte again

Inter Milan have loaned Chelsea winger Victor Moses with the option to make the switch permanent at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old had spent the last year at Fenerbahce, but the 18-month loan period was ended so that the Nigeria international could work with Antonio Conte – a manager with whom he worked at Stamford Bridge.

“It is an honor to be here and to play Inter. I want to thank everyone for the welcome, I can’t wait to start,” Moses said on Inter TV.

Moses had loaned part of the season to Fenerbahce and is now trying to start his Serie A career with Manchester United defender Ashley Young.

Moses is looking forward to renewing his relationship with Conte after winning the 2016/17 Premier League title in West London.

“I am really happy to have the opportunity to work with the trainer again,” said Moses.

“I spoke to him and he already explained the club project to me. I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here.

Getty Images

Moses has reunited with his former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

“I will do my best and help the team. There is a lot of quality here, I want to do my part on the field and have fun. That is the most important thing.”



The Chelsea club statement, meanwhile, gave no indication of a possible permanent deal.

“Victor Moses will be borrowing from Inter Milan for the rest of the 2019/20 season after returning to Chelsea with Fenerbahce after his temporary period in Turkey,” said the Premier League club.

Moses, who also loaned to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham in England, joins an Inter team that is currently second in Serie A and only two points behind leaders Juventus.