Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch the Serie A derby

Inter Milan and AC Milan will compete against each other that evening. The two Italian giants want to continue their good runs in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri want to close the gap to league leaders Juventus, who lost yesterday as they strive for a first title since 2010.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan will meet Inter Milan tonight

AC Milan have had a difficult season but have been unbeaten since Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return.

AC is tenth in the Italian top league, but a win over the old rival would put them in sixth place.

Inter won the game earlier this season with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: date and kick-off time

The Derby della Madonnina takes place on Sunday, February 9th and starts at 7.45 p.m. British time – this is 8.45 p.m. in Italy.

The game takes place in San Siro, a stadium that the two clubs use together.

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: TV channel and live stream

The Serie A clash is shown on Premier Sports 1. Reporting begins at 7:40 p.m.

This channel is available as a subscription from Sky for £ 11.99 a month, while Virgin Media customers must be reachable by phone.

You can also stream live on Premier Player for £ 11.99 a month or £ 99 a year.

For US viewers, you can tune in via ESPN +.

Inter and Milan unveil plans for a new stadium to replace San Siro

Inter Milan vs AC Milan: team news

Inter Milan’s disciplinary record in recent games could hamper them against their local rivals.

Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni and Tommaso Berni are suspended, while Borja Valero and Roberto Gagliardini have limited options in midfield.

The absence of Samir Handanovic means that Daniele Padelli stays in goal on his second appearance in Serie A.

AC Milan are without midfielder Lucas Biglia, while Leo Duarte and Rade Krunic are injured.

Superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be fit after missing the Milan 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona last Sunday due to illness.

Inter Milan duo Antonio Conte and Romelu Lukaku are trying to beat AC Milan this evening

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan: what was said?

Inter-Milan boss Antonio Conte: “Derbies are very big games and the encounter between the two Milanese is important. However, we still have to focus on the game, because a win would mean we get three points.

“We know we have a number of matches against strong teams. AC Milan are one of those teams and the derby poses a lot of dangers to watch out for.”

“We have to continue on our own path, we have to keep growing and concentrate on ourselves. After this series of games we will have a clearer idea of ​​where we are.

“It is important that we continue to build in the right way and with the right sense of humility.”

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli: “We are facing a team that has not lost in a while.

“[On Sunday] we all have to have Ibrahimovic’s face, cheered and determined. We have to maximize our potential.

“Inter did better than we from the start of the season until December, but now we’re trying to make up for lost positions and we hope we can play well in this derby.

“They prepare for every game with the intention of winning, but there are games that are worth more than others. Derby games are a must to win. “