Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen told Jose Mourinho that he would never stay in Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has told Christian Eriksen that he will never stay in Tottenham.

The 27-year-old, who had less than six months on his Spurs deal, joined Inter Milan on Tuesday with a £ 17m deal.



Christian Eriksen made his debut at Inter Milan on Wednesday

Spurs then took up an option to extend Giovani Lo Celso’s move from Real Betis forever and got Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for £ 25m.

Mourinho praised Eriksen’s attitude in his last months as a Tottenham player.

He said, “The day I arrived, he told me that he would not sign.

“Christian told me that the decision was made and there was no way. From that moment on, I was just trying to build the team without him. That was the reason why I didn’t play it many times.



Jose Mourinho only worked with Christian Eriksen for two months

“It was up to me and [Tottenham chairman] Mr. [Daniel] Levy to handle the situation intelligently.

“It is important for me to have a player who does not have great motivation but has a good sense of professionalism, to give us what he can do, and for Mr. Levy, with a six-month contract, to do a lot.

“Christian was a good guy in the locker room. Always positive and always respectful of the restrictions of someone who wants to leave because there are always restrictions in this situation.

“In some games you could feel that he wasn’t a Christian. That is normal.”

Eriksen made his Inter Milan debut on Wednesday as a substitute in the second half in a Coppa Italia win over Fiorentina.

And if Inter goes to Udinese on Sunday, he is likely to be successful in Serie A.