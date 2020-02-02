INTERACTIVE: Florida’s best craft breweries to visit on Super Bowl Sunday

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and before the big game starts tonight, 8 On Your Side will find out where the most popular breweries are across the state.

The brewing industry grossed more than $ 27.6 billion from more than 2,200 breweries across the country in 2018, according to the Brewers Association.

The House Method consumer website has researched data on every craft brewery in the United States and rated its popularity based on four factors: number of Facebook followers, number of Instagram followers, Yelp score, and number of Yelp reviews.

The company has broken down the country’s 150 most popular breweries and the top five breweries in Florida.

Tampa’s own cigar city brewing on Spruce Street has been described not only as the most popular of the 80 breweries in Tampa Bay, but also as the best of the nearly 200 breweries in Sunshine State.

Though it was the only Tampa-born brewery on Florida’s top five breweries, it ranked 18th among the 150 most popular breweries in the United States.

Take a look at the map to see where the five largest Florida breweries are located.

untitled document

Most popular breweries in Florida

Tampa Bay claims more than 80 out of around 200 breweries in the Sunshine State.

But it’s not just the regulars at breweries drinking beer on this Super Bowl Sunday.

Americans will drink more than 325.5 million gallons of beer on Super Bowl Sunday – enough to fill 500 Olympic pools.

If you plan to have a few alcoholic beverages during the big game, AAA will again be offering its Tow to Go service from January 31st to February 3rd.

To get the free service that takes passengers and their vehicles to a safe place within 10 miles, save the number (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 on your phone.

MORE STORIES: