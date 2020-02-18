[Interim HSBC main says 35,000 work to go globally, studies Bloomberg]

Tuesday, 18 Feb 2020 02: 54 PM MYT

A sign is seen above the entrance to an HSBC bank branch in Manhattan in New York. — Reuters pic
HONG KONG, Feb 18 — HSBC ideas to minimize 15 for each cent of its world-wide workforce as it embarks on a radical price-reducing approach, the banking giant’s interim chief explained these days.

“It’s reasonable to say that our course of travel will be to shift the latest headcount of 235,000 to be nearer to 200,000 about the up coming 3 several years,” Noel Quinn informed Bloomberg Information in an job interview. — AFP

