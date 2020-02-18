[interim-hsbc-main-says-35,000-work-to-go-globally,-studies-bloomberg]

A sign is found earlier mentioned the entrance to an HSBC financial institution department in Manhattan in New York. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 18 — HSBC ideas to minimize 15 for each cent of its world-wide workforce as it embarks on a radical price-reducing approach, the banking giant’s interim chief explained these days.

“It’s reasonable to say that our course of travel will be to shift the latest headcount of 235,000 to be nearer to 200,000 about the up coming 3 several years,” Noel Quinn informed Bloomberg Information in an job interview. — AFP