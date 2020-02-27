[interim-pm-announces-rm20b-stimulus-bundle-to-remedy-financial-system-of-covid-19]

Interim key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves to reporters as he leaves Perdana Putra February 27, 2020. — Image by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad created his initially official act as the interim primary minister by saying today a RM20-billion stimulus package deal to brace the overall economy towards the outcomes of the coronavirus sickness (Covid-19) outbreak.

In a push conference that was delayed as he ongoing conference politicians this afternoon, Dr Mahathir counseled the country’s overall health staff for productively that contains Covid-19 in Malaysia.

On the other hand, he explained the condition has by now taken a toll on the financial system, lessening readers to the place in the course of a crucial Pay a visit to Malaysia Calendar year 2020.

“Therefore, the federal government will introduce 2020 Economic Stimulus Bundle to make certain economic challenges associated with the outbreak is successfully tackled.

“Various strategies have been formulated to be certain that Malaysian overall economy stays on robust foundations,” he said.

The offer will have 3 main thrusts: mitigating influence of Covid-19, spurring persons-centric economic expansion, and encouraging high quality investments in the region.

