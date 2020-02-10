Interim WBC champion Katharina Thanderz wants to compete against Terri Harper immediately

RINGSIDE 10/02/2020

Sauer Team Sauerland

Interim WBC champion Katharina Thanderz says she plans to fight Terri Harper after witnessing British boxer dethrone Eva Wahlstrom for the WBC super featherweight title for women in Sheffield, England on Saturday.

Thanderz, who holds the tentative WBC World Championship title, was on the ring to see how Harper defeated Wahlstrom, who she sparred with prior to this fight, and is now looking forward to her own showdown with the WBC and IBO Champion.

“It was fantastic to sit on the ring to watch Eva Wahlstrom and Terri Harper fight,” said Thanderz, who won the inter-world championship title against Danila Ramos in Oslo in November and scored her shot at Harper and Wahlstrom’s winner.

“It was a very good technical fight. They both had their moments and tried to express a neutral opinion. I would say that I had Eva on my scorecard until round seven. Then she went down, which didn’t look like normal rainfall, she seemed to be losing her balance. and Harper did better in the second half of the fight, which is probably why she finally won. However, it was a very close fight.

“I thought Harper did a good job, as did Wahlstrom, but I wouldn’t say” impressed “is the right word to describe what I thought of her performance. She is a good boxer with the potential to getting better at all of their hard work, and for that I respect and admire them.

“In any case, I want to fight Harper next, and as a provisional WBC champion, I hope and expect to fight them next. A fight between me and Harper would be completely different from the fight between Harper and the electoral stream. Physically, I would say I am more like Harper, and their range and length would not be a problem for me. I’m not going to give away our game plan, but I can say that it would be a great fight and I am convinced that it would end with my arm raised. “

After experiencing the atmosphere in Sheffield, Thanderz says she has no problem fighting Harper at home and has welcomed the challenge.

“It is not up to me to decide where to fight. Of course, the home advantage can be an important factor, but for me it is more important that the fight takes place. I am interested in fighting the best, and sometimes you have to be brave and go out to get it. I’ve always admired boxers who did that

“I was watching the hostile reception fans in Sheffield gave to Eva Wahlstrom when she stepped into the ring, so I would be prepared for exactly the same treatment and would probably make myself stronger.”