Internal competition that works for Bruins

CHICAGO – If Bruin had put it at ease before the club decided to abandon veterans Brett Ritchie and David Backes, that is clearly not the case now. The B’s not only won a series of four games at the United Center on Wednesday, but the most recent wins were some of their better all-round performances this season.

Understandable, coach Bruce Cassidy enjoyed what he saw.

“I have. Even (the players) didn’t come back recently those guys who didn’t play – (Sean) Kuraly and (Danton) Heinen – were our hardest employees in practice. When they had to leave, they gave a little extra, “Cassidy said. “They’re good character guys. We’ve never questioned that. It’s just that we now have 14 healthy forwards for 12 spots, so how are we going to use them? Some nights we’ll make changes to try to keep everyone involved. Some nights we are going to reward boys. Some boys will have off nights and they will be there no matter what. I think you know who those players are. Like I said, we are going to create internal competition, just some fear of staying there , just to keep them sharp. And I think we got it. ”

Although there is internal competition, the trade deadline on 24 February also threatens. But Cassidy believes the biggest motivating factor for players is just coming back – or staying – in the line-up.

“That’s another animal,” said Cassidy of the trade deadline. “I think it’s about next Saturday. Who comes in? Who wants to stay? Then it’s Sunday, and then next Wednesday, more than the 24th. I think this is a date when certain players in each team have a A little more nervous than others, I don’t want to go into that just because it’s not my area, so at the end of the day guys who are outside will work hard and do what they have to do to get into the line-up stay and the boys inside and outside must remain difficult to play against and contribute and play winning hockey. That has been the message for about two weeks – a bit difficult to play against when you’re there. ”

After their strong 4-0 win over the Canucks on Tuesday, Cassidy decided to go against the Blackhawks with the same line-up. That meant that Heinen got his second straight healthy scratch.

Did someone have to play his way out of the line-up to get Heinen back in?

“A little bit of it Anders Bjork get a chance to play some of the mistakes we’ve allowed Jake (DeBrusk) to play on, Heinen to play on, to a certain extent (Ryan) Donato when he was here (frank) Vatrano, “Cassidy said. “Because of his injuries, we see (Bjork) as a player of the first year instead of a third year. So he will have to sharpen part of his game if he wants to stay. But the competition for Danton is Bjork, (Karson Kuhlman). That kind of winger. I think (Anton) Blidh is more with the (Chris) Wagners and Kuralys and (Joakim Nordstrom). That is how we treat it now. Otherwise it has been treated well, so we’re going to give him a little rope. ”

Kuhlman now has points in four of the six games since the return of a broken leg. He went scoreless in his first eight games before he got injured.

“I think the first eight games were clearly early and everyone was looking their way and a few pucks just didn’t go the way you want,” said Kuhlman. “They have been the last few games. I think it is very hard work and a bit of puck luck also helps. ”

He said the trade deadline was not a point of attention.

“We take it every day. We know how good that group is there and we can bring it every night. Especially for me as a younger man I come to the ice rink every day, I try to learn something new and I work hard along the way. What happens, happens. I’m just trying to win some games, “said Kuhlman.

Cassidy era

It was this point in the season three years ago when Cassidy took over Claude Julien. He has set a record of 149-62-34. Before the game he took the time to think a bit.

“I thought we had a better pace in our game in our dressing room that didn’t come out,” Cassidy said as he took over. “So we decided to implement some of that. We thought we would involve our D a little more, be a little more attack-oriented. The words I used were our attackers who held on to pucks more and played inside and came on the net a little more alone instead of going from low to high. So we tried to build something into it without losing our defensive identity, which was made here long before I arrived here and it continues to be here. I think a lot of that is (Zdeno Chara) Tuukka (Rask), (Patrice Bergeron), (David) Krejci, they are proud of that. What we have achieved there is that I thought our style had changed a bit that way. We have created more offense. The power play played a major role in this. I had some ideas that we could implement. I think that helped us to become a better offensive team. Put them together and I think we now play more than what we expect, namely to compete for first place in the division. As soon as the play-offs begin, everything starts again. You hope you make it. Last year we came all the way to Game 7. That was a good thing for the organization. We did not win, so there is disappointment. But in the end we will return this year. That is our goal. … We would like to be considered a favorite. We will see if we are there. ”

Clifton update

Cassidy said that Connor Clifton, ending with an injury to the upper body since he was injured in a match against Buffalo on December 29, he is expected to skate alone on Thursday and then, if all goes well, he is expected to join the team on Friday to practice . Cassidy sounded pessimistic that he would be available for the weekend, although he could be ready for next Wednesday’s game against Montreal.