International: 30 bestselling publications for the 7 days of March 14

NEW RELEASES

1.The Mirror & the Gentle: A Novel, by Hilary Mantel.

2. Untamed,by Glennon Doyle.

3. Actress: A Novel,by Anne Enright.

4. My Darkish Vanessa: A Novel,by Kate Elizabeth Russell.

5.Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir,by Rebecca Solnit.

6. Journey of the Pharaohs: A Novel From the NUMA Files,by Clive Cussler, Graham Brown.

7. Evening meal in French: My Recipes By Way of France,by Melissa Clark.

8. In Five Decades: A Novel,by Rebecca Serle.

9. Capital and Ideology,by Thomas Piketty.

10. Wine Girl: The Obstructions, Humiliations and Triumphs of a Younger Sommelier,by Victoria James.

FICTION

1. Exactly where the Crawdads Sing,by Delia Owens.

2. These a Enjoyment Age: A Novel,by Kiley Reid.

3. The Testaments,by Margaret Atwood.

4. Residence of Earth and Blood,by Sarah J. Maas.

5. Trace Elements: A Comissario Guido Brunetti Secret,by Donna Leon.

6. Temperature: A Novel,by Jenny Offill.

7. Agency: A Novel,by William Gibson.

8. A Extensive Petal of the Sea: A Novel,by Isabel Allende.

9. Actress: A Novel,by Anne Enright.

10. The Innocents: A Novel,by Michael Crummey.

NON-FICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile,by Erik Larson.

2. Profitable Getting old: A Neuroscientist Explores the Electricity and Likely of Our Lives,by Daniel J. Levitin.