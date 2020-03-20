International: 30 bestselling publications for the 7 days of March 14

Write-up material
NEW RELEASES
1.The Mirror & the Gentle: A Novel, by Hilary Mantel.
2. Untamed,by Glennon Doyle.
3. Actress: A Novel,by Anne Enright.
4. My Darkish Vanessa: A Novel,by Kate Elizabeth Russell.
5.Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir,by Rebecca Solnit.
6. Journey of the Pharaohs: A Novel From the NUMA Files,by Clive Cussler, Graham Brown.
7. Evening meal in French: My Recipes By Way of France,by Melissa Clark.
8. In Five Decades: A Novel,by Rebecca Serle.
9. Capital and Ideology,by Thomas Piketty.
10. Wine Girl: The Obstructions, Humiliations and Triumphs of a Younger Sommelier,by Victoria James.
FICTION
1. Exactly where the Crawdads Sing,by Delia Owens.
2. These a Enjoyment Age: A Novel,by Kiley Reid.
3. The Testaments,by Margaret Atwood.
4. Residence of Earth and Blood,by Sarah J. Maas.
5. Trace Elements: A Comissario Guido Brunetti Secret,by Donna Leon.
6. Temperature: A Novel,by Jenny Offill.
7. Agency: A Novel,by William Gibson.
8. A Extensive Petal of the Sea: A Novel,by Isabel Allende.
10. The Innocents: A Novel,by Michael Crummey.
NON-FICTION
1. The Splendid and the Vile,by Erik Larson.
2. Profitable Getting old: A Neuroscientist Explores the Electricity and Likely of Our Lives,by Daniel J. Levitin.