International Chamber of Commerce teams with Singapore

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the government of Singapore have joined forces with other industry partners to launch an initiative to accelerate digital acceptance in global trade. This emerges from a publication of the ICC.

The decision was made at a meeting at the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, Switzerland. All parties involved signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of “accelerating the introduction of digital technologies in trade and commerce”.

The partnership will help advance the problems as it is a partnership between public and private organizations. The intention is to move from a paper-based system that has been used for decades to a digital system.

The move will “create tremendous potential value based on time and operating cost savings combined with the greatly reduced frequency of fraud and human error,” the press release said.

Some of the organizations involved are APRIL, DBS Bank, Marubeni Corporation, Mastercard, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Mizuho Bank Ltd., MUFG Bank, Noble, NTT DATA, PSA International, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Tokyo Marine and Trafigura.

“Digital platforms will reduce existing trade barriers in the coming years and enable significantly more companies to participate in the new global economy,” said ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO. “In line with ICC’s 21st century goal, we are committed to enabling the widest possible adoption of these digital technologies and to supporting the development and recognition of generally accepted best practice standards for digitization based on global consensus and the work of our partners today. “

Singapore is one of the largest trade centers in the world and uses this fact to drive the digitization process forward. The association of organizations is working to develop TradeTrust, a “multilateral, open legal and technical framework that enables interoperability between different trading platforms and formats for the exchange of digital trading documents in a public blockchain.”

