International flights bring 100,000 non-registered travelers to the UK

Despite seriously blocking its own residents, the UK government has not promoted any inbound travel restrictions, leaving more than 100,000 arrivals per week free to enter the country without visits, the secretary of health revealed.

Asked by the United Kingdom television presenter and self-proclaimed “friend” of United States President Donald Trump, Piers Morgan about the number of people who were tested for coronavirus on international flights arriving at the country’s airports, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that there was no Routine testing at Britain’s air borders is still quite the same.

After being admitted to the open air in the United Kingdom despite much of the global flying industry operating at minimum capacity, Mr Hancock said that about 15,000 people per day were landing , according to London’s Times.

While this number is a fraction of the total number of people arriving in the UK – Heathrow, the country’s largest airport – it would normally see a plane take off or take off every 45 seconds and take 213,000 daily. 105,000 important people come to Britain every week without medical examinations.

Hancock defended the policy of no-testing because the number of arrivals had dropped, calling the number of new arrivals 105,000 a week in a time of “very low” global pandemic. He further explained that the scientific advice he had received were from the benefits of closing borders because it was small that already had transmission within the United Kingdom, and that arrivals in some areas were treated differently, but they were not elaborated.

The government said on Wednesday that they had seen no evidence that border closure would slow the spread of the infection.

The discrepancy between the open borders of Britain, with the open borders and flights arriving even from some of the worst affected areas of the planet, and the domestic repression of the British people government, forbidding them even to leave of his own houses except in a small number of circumstances, he has attracted some criticism. Brexit party president Richard Tice has called the continuing influx of indefensible flights, while Brexit party leader Nigel Farage has called him mad.

In previous comments, Farage traced a clear parallel between Britain as a closed country home, with residents confined to their homes, but paradoxically keeping borders open. Speaking at the end of March when national closure began, Mr Farage said, “Therefore we are closed, and a new test regime will begin. Will the planes continue to come from Milan, Tehran and Beijing? I expect that,” and he criticized the lack of thinking united with the government.

Noting that as Italy became the world epicenter of coronavirus, Farage said, “On the same day that Lombardy was closed, 17 flights arrived in the United Kingdom from Milan airport … (with) no one person’s temperature has been checked. “

The British government’s approach to blocking, where the British are closely guarded but not the borders, is a worldwide anomaly, a point even recognized by the enthusiastic pro-globalism and the Financial frontiers. Times. The paper quoted epidemiologist Gabriel Scally as saying in his report, “The UK is something older … It is very difficult to understand why this open border policy persists. It is the most peculiar.”

Professor Scally said that while airport temperature tests were not a “magic bullet” because symptoms often appeared days or weeks after infection, and travel restrictions would not be effective. alone, it’s still worth doing as every little action adds up to the virus. “

The report said that 130 countries had introduced travel restrictions on the coronavirus, which covered 90 percent of the world’s population, and 39 percent of people worldwide were behind closed borders. The UK has pursued a radically different policy, but it was only based on the fact that comparatively few people want to fly abroad instead of closing borders.

The Financial Times says this attitude did not increase the number of superyachts arriving in British ports as they found themselves unable to land in other European countries.

The government’s policy has left borderguard officials fearful of the impact it had on the nation as well as on its own health. Breitbart London reported on Thursday about border officers requesting proof of personal protective equipment and equipment at airports, saying: “We must start testing people at the airport as soon as they land. And we can take the plane easily and only do temperature controls. We can do it easily. Just give us the equipment and we will.

“Our job is to protect the border and we don’t.” The agent said the concerns raised with superiors were “simply ruined.”

