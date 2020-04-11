International Monetary Fund ropes The International Monetary Fund in Raghuram Rajan, 11 others are key foreign advisory groups

Rajan, 57, who served as governor of the Central Bank of India (RBI) for three years until September 2016, now works as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago.



Former RBI Governor Raghoram Rajan has been appointed as a 12-member advisory group to IMF Managing Director Crystalina Georgia, IMF Managing Director.

Rajan, 57, who served as governor of the Central Bank of India (RBI) for three years until September 2016, now works as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago.

The World Council on Foreign Relations will present its vision from around the world on developments and issues related to politics, including responding to policy with exceptional challenges regarding the spread of the global virus and its economic impact.

“Even before the spread of Covid-19 and the significant health, economic and financial disruptions it has created, members of the International Monetary Fund have faced complex issues and problems in the world and complex policies,” the statement quoted Georgia as saying. “To serve well in this field, we need extraordinary input and expertise from the widest resources inside and outside the fund.”

Other prominent members of the group include Thmanman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore’s chief minister and head of Singapore’s monetary authority. Christine Forbes, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and former UN Under-Secretary-General Lord Mark Mulhouse Brown, among others.

The outbreak of coronavirus has killed more than 96,000 people and infected more than 1,605,000 in 193 countries and territories since the first outbreak in December in China.

