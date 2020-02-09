International sales are slowing this week as fears of the corona virus weigh on money

Foreign investors continued to leave Bursa Malaysia for the first four days of the week, although sales decreased from a net outflow of RM 409.1 million in the same period the previous week to RM 284.9 million. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 9 – The novel 2019 corona virus and the development of U.S.-China trade relations have further depressed Bursa Malaysia sentiment this week.

The FBM KLCI dropped to a nine-year low on Monday as investors became cautious and assessed the potential impact of the virus outbreak.

Foreign investors continued to leave Bursa Malaysia for the first four days of the week, although sales decreased from a net outflow of RM 409.1 million in the same period the previous week to RM 284.9 million.

Bank Islam’s chief economist, Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the stock market was at a crossroads between the good numbers from the United States and the outbreak of the corona virus.

“The first contract is gaining momentum as China has announced that it will cut the additional US $ 75 billion in import duties in half,” he told Bernama.

The average participation rate of foreign institutes was 26.06 percent compared to 19.45 percent in the same period last year.

In the meantime, local institutions recorded net purchases of RM 160.49 million in the period February 3-6, compared to RM 143.81 million in the period January 28-30.

Afzanizam said markets will focus on the fourth quarter 2019 gross domestic product report released on February 12.

“There is also talk of fiscal incentives as the government may start them given the global uncertainties caused by the Corona virus outbreak that are likely to have a significant impact on the Chinese economy.”

“Therefore, the stock market should have a strong trading volume next week,” he added.

On Friday, the FBM KLCI rose 0.11 percent or 1.72 points to 1,554.49 after the close on Thursday of 1,552.77.

The Dutch ABN AMRO Bank N.V assumes that regional growth in Asia will stabilize at 5.3 percent in 2020 after a significant slowdown in 2019.

Lead economist Arjen van Dijkhuizen said that assuming a temporary SARS-like shock, growth in China and emerging Asian economies should be weaker in the first half of the year, especially in the first quarter, while the second half of 2020 could be stronger.

“However, the downside risks stem from a longer duration of the coronavirus crisis, which could lead to an unexpectedly slowdown in China, with contagion effects for the rest of the region.

“Other risks arise from a possible renewed escalation of tensions between the USA and China or from new US tariffs / sanctions directed against other Asian countries, as well as from other geopolitical risks

By February 8, 722 people in mainland China had died from the effects of the corona virus, the Chinese government said.

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China has lowered its seven and fortnightly reverse repo rates by 10 basis points to 2.4% and 2.55%, respectively, and added approximately $ 175 billion in fresh liquidity to the Chinese banking system.

Beijing has also announced various targeted fiscal measures, such as tax breaks and subsidies to help businesses and households affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“We expect Beijing to push ahead with further monetary and fiscal easing measures, including further rate and reserve cuts,” said van Dijkhuizen.

Bursa Malaysia rose overnight on Thursday in line with the stronger performance on Wall Street after China announced it would cut US $ 75 billion in tariffs on US imports in half. – Bernama