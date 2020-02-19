[international-site-visitors-to-japan-down-for-fourth-straight-month-in-january]

The number of overseas readers to Japan fell for the fourth straight month in January, down 1.1 % from a year before, governing administration information confirmed Wednesday, with sharper declines seemingly unavoidable in the months ahead because of to the new coronavirus outbreak.

An approximated 2.66 million foreigners visited Japan, with the range of South Korean visitors continuing to fall sharply as relations in between the two countries continue being soured by wartime problems, in accordance to the info from the Japan Tourism Company.

Guests from China hit a document large for the reporting month at 924,800, up 22.six per cent, on the Chinese New 12 months holiday period that started off in late January. Previous year, the getaway began in early February.

The Chinese authorities, on the other hand, banned team vacation and some particular person outings overseas on Jan. 27 pursuing the unfold of the pneumonia-leading to virus. Japan’s tourism sector is anticipated to be strike around the extended term.

In contrast with the period ahead of the outbreak, about 70 p.c of regular flights between Japan and China, or one,160 spherical journeys, have been cut, Japan Tourism Company Commissioner Hiroshi Tabata stated.

“Travelers not just from China but from other countries are commencing to refrain from building outings,” Tabata explained at a news meeting. “We’re getting ready to start inbound promotion at an suitable time.”

By nation and area, Taiwan experienced the next most travelers to Japan in January following China at 461,200, up 19. percent from a year earlier. South Korea experienced 316,800, down 59.four %, followed by 219,400 from Hong Kong, up 42.2 percent.