International students ready to start school in New Zealand trapped in Wuhan due to fears of coronavirus

Next week, two international students who will start school in New Zealand are trapped in the Chinese city closed by the deadly virus causing a global alarm.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is considering screening options at our borders and has placed Chinese-language information cards at all international ports of entry.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million and the center of the epidemic, has been shut down by the Chinese government in an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

There have so far been more than 540 confirmed cases and 17 people have died, all deaths so far being limited to Hubei, the province around Wuhan.

No case has yet been reported in New Zealand.

Macleans College director Steven Hargreaves said the school had been in touch with its two international students who were scheduled to start school on Tuesday.

The students were at Macleans, one of the largest schools in the country, last year and planned to live again with their same host families.

As soon as the Wuhan closure is lifted, the students plan to come to New Zealand but the school will require them to stay home for a week, said Hargreaves.

“They are making plans and intend to resume their studies as soon as possible.

“When they arrive, we will impose a quarantine period if they arrive in New Zealand.

“At this point, we told them that it would be about 40 weeks that they could stay with their New Zealand families because we don’t want them to enter the school population during this week.”

In an email to the school community, Hargreaves said the Ministry of Health is monitoring the situation and will contact the school if necessary.

The Ministry of Health was unable to confirm last night Herald what would be the process for people arriving in New Zealand from Wuhan.

But the government has rolled out its coordinated pandemic response plan, although the threat to New Zealand is currently considered “low”.

Director of Public Health Dr. Caroline McElnay said the ministry is actively considering options to further increase screening at the country’s borders.

He also asked public health personnel to ensure that copies of a medical advice card on the virus are available at international ports of entry. The cards are in simplified and traditional Chinese.

But travelers who have fallen ill in the province should consult a doctor and contact Healthline to share their travel history, she said.

“It is important to mention the recent travels from Wuhan and any known contact with a person suffering from a severe acute respiratory illness who went to Wuhan.”

And border personnel were invited to:

• avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections

• wash your hands frequently, especially after contact with sick people or their environment

• avoid close contact with live farm animals or sick wild animals

• people with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice the cough etiquette by keeping the distance, covering the cough and sneezing with tissues or disposable clothing and washing their hands

McElnay said that although the risk to New Zealand is currently assessed as low, the Ministry of Health took the epidemic “very seriously”.

“We are strengthening our willingness to react in case of suspected cases.”

The ministry has established an incident monitoring team to monitor and respond to the situation, and to provide advice and information to the public.

It also closely monitors the situation and the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization.

The pandemic plan, which was used in response to the H1N1 pandemic, guarantees the department and other agencies “to prepare for a pandemic,” said McElnay.

New Zealanders planning to travel to China are encouraged to take normal safety and security measures.

WHAT IS THE NEW CORONAVIRUS?

The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a cousin of the Sars virus, which caused more than 8,000 cases in 2003.

The coronavirus was first reported in December in Wuhan, China, but has since spread with confirmed cases in China, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan and the United States.

The symptoms resemble those of the flu and most of the deaths were of people already sick.

It’s not clear how deadly Wuhan’s coronavirus will be, but death rates are currently lower than those of Mers and Sars, but experts say it will change as the epidemic grows.

If you have been to Hubei and are experiencing flu-like symptoms or difficulty breathing, the CDC advises travelers to:

• Get medical attention immediately. Before going to a doctor’s office or the emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent trip and your symptoms.

• Avoid contact with others.

• Do not travel while ill.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

The CDC also advised health providers to ensure that suspected carriers “wear a surgical mask as soon as they are identified”.

.