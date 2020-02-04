International survey shows who comes to mind when people think of Korea + more in-depth assessment of the country’s image

Government agencies shared the results of their survey of Koreans and foreigners on the image of the country, which revealed that the most representative figures of Korea in the world are President Moon Jae In and BTS.

On February 4, the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its affiliate the Korean Culture and Information Service released the results of their survey titled “South Korean National Image 2019”. The online survey collected the opinions of 8,000 people from 16 countries. (including South Korea) in July and August 2019, and found that 76.7% of non-Koreans positively assessed the overall picture of Korea. Korean respondents showed an increase of more than 10% in positive assessments of the image of their own country (from 54.4% in 2018 to 64.8% in 2019).

Overall, the country’s positive ratings were down 3.6% from the previous year. Negative assessments of Korea’s image increased in almost all of the countries studied, including England, the United States, South Africa and Mexico. However, the assessment remains positive in the majority for almost all countries. Positive feedback has exceeded 86% in countries like Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Japan has recently been in conflict with Korea over the Supreme Court ruling on compensation for Koreans subjected to forced labor by Japan during the colonial period, as well as on matters relating to export regulations . Korea’s negative assessments of Japanese respondents increased from 9.8% in 2019 to 53.2%.

The factors that encourage a positive image of Korea for foreigners are listed as popular culture such as K-pop, films and literature (38.2%), followed by the country’s economic level (14.6%), cultural heritage (14%) and Korean products and brands (11.6%).

Sources of information about Korea included programs such as television or radio at 66.6% and the Internet and social media at 63.9%.

Respondents were also asked to name the people who came to mind when they thought of Korea. Many of the responses were singers or actors, followed by politicians and athletes. 50.8 percent of the respondents said that no one came to mind.

President Moon Jae In was in the lead with 7.9% of the responses, and BTS in second position with 5.5%. BTS went from 5th place in 2018.

See the Top 20 below:

1. President Moon Jae In (7.9%)

2. BTS (5.5%)

3. Lee Min Ho (4.3 percent)

4. Song Hye Kyo (4.1 percent)

5. PSY (3.6%)

6. Park Geun Hye (3.2%)

7. BLACKPINK (3.1 percent)

8. Song Joong Ki (3.1 percent)

9. Ban Ki Moon (2.3%)

10. Son Heung Min (2.3%)

11. Bae Yong Joon (2.1 percent)

12. Kim Yuna (1.9%)

13. Park Ji Sung (1.7%)

14. Generation of girls (1.6%)

15. Kim Dae Jung (1.5%)

16. Rain (1.3%)

17. EXO (1.3%)

18. Super Junior (1.1%)

19. Park Shin Hye (1 percent)

20. Lee Byung Hun (0.8%)

Respondents were also asked to make a free association and name what came to mind when they heard “Korea”. K-pop or singers were the best result with 12.5%, followed by Korean cuisine (8.5%), culture (6.5%), technical skills / advanced technologies (4.8% ) and corporate brands (4.5%).

